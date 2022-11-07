Connector Market Size To Reach USD 114.7 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR of 6.6% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global connector market is segmented By Product Type - PCB Connectors, I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, Fiber Optic Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, Others, By End User - Consumer Electronics, Telecom, Automotive, Energy & Power, Aerospace & Defense, Others. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2030. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Electronic Components Category.





The global connector market was valued at USD 62.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 114.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of the Connector Market are

High growth rates in the automotive sector due to the growing use of electric automobiles and other smart technologies, as well as an increase in investment in military and submarine cables by various companies, are the main drivers that influence the connector market's growth.

In addition, leading manufacturers should benefit from the rise in demand from the telecom and automotive sectors brought on by the development of 5G and IoT technology and be able to expand their connector market. Share.

Browse The Table of Contents And List of Figures At https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Manu-1C37/connector

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF CONNECTOR MARKET

Automotive connectors are crucial in providing reliable electricity to numerous components. Additionally, these connectors are made to endure extremes in temperature, dirt, wear, and dirt. Additionally, the market for automotive connectors is expanding due to the rising number of vehicles and electrification in some vehicle segments. The market for automotive connectors will grow during the projected period as a result of rising demand for electric vehicles, enhanced features, and security features in the automotive industry.

During the forecast period, rising demand for automotive electronics is anticipated to boost the global PCB connectors market. Automotive connectors are necessary for the effective operation of electronic components used in vehicles. Because of the rising need for cutting-edge technologies like high-end audio systems, cutting-edge driver assistance systems, onboard diagnostic systems, infotainment systems, and electronic transmission, the use of automotive electronics has expanded.

Increases in processing, data storage, and networking capabilities are being driven by the demand for bandwidth-intensive, data-driven services. Connectors are under pressure from these increases to transmit data at faster rates with improved signal quality and less heat. Due to their capacity to maximize power efficiency, lower the cost of data center servers per rack, and lower the cost per server, especially in open-standard applications where everyone can easily understand the value of these components, connectors play an especially significant role in data center hardware designs. This factor is expected to further drive the connector market

Numerous applications, including communications, data centers, inter- and intra-building applications, security systems, community antenna televisions, and high-density interconnections, require fiber optic connectors. The market is being driven by end customers' steadily rising need for high bandwidth. The demand for high-speed data services, such as online gaming, CATV, and audio and video services, is accelerating the expansion of the fiber optic connector market. Fiber optic connector systems are becoming more widely used in fields with high data security requirements, such as the aerospace and defense industries. even in severe conditions, can transform data effectively.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Manu-1C37/Connector_Market

CONNECTOR MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

During the connector market forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate because of the rise in smartphone demand, the surge in automotive production, industrial automation, and expansion in consumer electronics.

Throughout the projected period, the PCB Connectors segment will continue to hold the lead. The expansion of the computer, communication, and consumer electronics industries, the trend toward smaller electronic devices, and the rising proportion of electronics in vehicles serve as the main drivers for this market.

Inquire For Customization : https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/ALLI-Manu-1C37/Connector_Market

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Inquire For Regional Report : https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Manu-1C37/Connector_Market

Key players

3M

ABB Ltd.

AMETEK

Amphenol Corporation

Aptiv PLC

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd.

Nexans

Prysmian S.P.A.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Inquire For Chapters : https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/ALLI-Manu-1C37/Connector_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-1C37&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

Global Cable Rectangular Connector Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

The global USB Type-C market is projected to reach USD 6574.7 million by 2028 from an estimated USD 2616.3 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 16.6% during 2023 and 2028.

is projected to reach by 2028 from an estimated in 2022, at a CAGR of 16.6% during 2023 and 2028. The global Fiber Optic Connector market size is estimated to be worth USD 3009.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 3330.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 1.7% during the review period.

size is estimated to be worth in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of by 2028 with a CAGR of 1.7% during the review period. Global Underwater Mate Connectors Market Research Report 2022

The global Underwater Connectors market size is estimated to be worth USD 1645.4 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1885.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.3% during the review period.

size is estimated to be worth in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.3% during the review period. The global Electric Vehicle Connector market size is estimated to be worth USD 21 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 65 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 20.7% during the review period.

size is estimated to be worth in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of by 2028 with a CAGR of 20.7% during the review period. Global PCB Aviation Connector Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

The global Cables and Connector market size is estimated to be worth USD 89110 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 128560 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.3% during the review period.

size is estimated to be worth in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.3% during the review period. The global Press Fit Connector market was valued at USD 7910 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 11060 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2027.

was valued at in 2020 and it is expected to reach by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2027. Global Optical Fiber Data Connector Market Research Report 2022

Global Wire To Board Connectors Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

In 2020, the global Power Semiconductor market size was USD 43750 million and it is expected to reach USD 62800 million by the end of 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

size was and it is expected to reach by the end of 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period 2021-2027. The global Ceramic Capacitor market size is estimated to be worth USD 14660 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 23790 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.4% during the review period.

size is estimated to be worth in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.4% during the review period. The global Industrial IoT (IIoT) market size is projected to reach USD 102460 million by 2028, from USD 71160 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-2028.

size is projected to reach by 2028, from in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-2028. The global structured cabling market size was valued at USD 10.62 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 20.88 billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030.

size was valued at in 2020 and is projected to reach by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030. The global Chip Mounter market size is estimated to be worth USD 4387.1 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 5531.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.9% during the review period.

size is estimated to be worth in 2022 and is projected to reach by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.9% during the review period. The global Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor market size is estimated to be worth USD 9314.5 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 10870 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

size is estimated to be worth in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. The global lithium-ion battery market was valued at USD 36.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to hit USD 129.3 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2020 to 2027.

was valued at in 2019 and is projected to hit by 2027 at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2020 to 2027. In 2020, the global Electric Vehicle Battery Pack market size was USD 37360 million and it is expected to reach USD 230700 million by the end of 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.7% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

size was and it is expected to reach by the end of 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.7% during the forecast period 2021-2027. The global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling market size is projected to reach USD 2426.4 million by 2028, from USD 1176.3 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2022-2028.

size is projected to reach by 2028, from in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2022-2028. In 2020, the global 18650 Lithium Battery market size was USD 6346.1 million and it is expected to reach USD 7091.9 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.6% during 2021-2027.

size was and it is expected to reach by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.6% during 2021-2027. The global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator market size is estimated to be worth USD 3808.9 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 6565.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.5% during the review period.

size is estimated to be worth in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.5% during the review period. The global graphene battery market size was valued at USD 48.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 398.6 million by 2027, to register a CAGR of 31.2% during the forecast period.

size was valued at in 2019 and is projected to reach by 2027, to register a CAGR of 31.2% during the forecast period. The global Zinc-Air Batteries market size is estimated to be worth USD 418.9 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 607.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.4% during the review period.

size is estimated to be worth in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.4% during the review period. The global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market size is projected to reach USD 24930 million by 2028, from USD 2543 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 38.1% during 2022-2028.

size is projected to reach by 2028, from in 2021, at a CAGR of 38.1% during 2022-2028. In 2020, the global Battery Separator market size was USD 8218.6 million and it is expected to reach USD 18940 million by the end of 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.7% during 2021-2027.

size was and it is expected to reach by the end of 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.7% during 2021-2027. The global marine battery market size was valued at USD 0.37 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1.99 billion in 2030 growing at a CAGR of 20.5%.

size was valued at in 2021 and is projected to reach in 2030 growing at a CAGR of 20.5%. The global lithium-iron phosphate batteries market size was valued at D5.6 billion in 2020, and the lithium-iron phosphate batteries market is forecast to reach D9.9 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030.

size was valued at D5.6 billion in 2020, and the lithium-iron phosphate batteries market is forecast to reach D9.9 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030. The global lead-acid battery market size was valued at USD 39.7 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 59.7 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.24% from 2019 to 2026.

size was valued at in 2018, and is projected to reach by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.24% from 2019 to 2026. The global Military Battery market size is estimated to be worth USD 2113 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 2751.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.5% during the review period.

size is estimated to be worth in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.5% during the review period. Industrial Batteries market size is estimated to be worth USD 6229.2 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 8065.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.4% during the review period.

size is estimated to be worth in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.4% during the review period. The global E-waste Recycling market size is estimated to be worth USD 17260 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 27240 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.9% during the review period.

size is estimated to be worth in 2022 and is projected to reach by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.9% during the review period. The global thermal management market size is projected to reach USD 78300 million by 2028 from USD 60120 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2028.

size is projected to reach by 2028 from in 2021 at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2028. Power Semiconductor market size was USD 43750 million and it is expected to reach USD 62800 million by the end of 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

size was and it is expected to reach by the end of 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period 2021-2027. The global Thermal Energy Storage (TES) market size is projected to reach USD 6019.7 million by 2028, from USD 3817.1 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2022-2028

size is projected to reach by 2028, from in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2022-2028 The global Battery Management System (BMS) market was valued at USD 4862 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 30680 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 30.1% during 2021-2027.

was valued at in 2020 and it is expected to reach by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 30.1% during 2021-2027. The global electric vehicle market was valued at USD 63.01 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 823.75 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.2% from 2021 to 2030

was valued at in 2020 and is projected to reach by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.2% from 2021 to 2030 The global Electric Commercial Vehicle market size is projected to reach USD 178560 million by 2027, from USD 101270 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2021-2027.

size is projected to reach by 2027, from in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2021-2027. The global evtol aircraft market size was valued at USD 45310 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 97370 million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of 11.1% during 2021-2027.

size was valued at in 2020 and is expected to reach by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of 11.1% during 2021-2027. The global EV Charging Cables market is estimated to be worth USD 618.4 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 3672.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 34.6% during the review period.

is estimated to be worth in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of by 2028 with a CAGR of 34.6% during the review period. The global more electric aircraft market valued USD 1,809.20 million in 2019, and is projected to reach usd 4,612.69 million in 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.5%.

valued in 2019, and is projected to reach in 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.5%. The global Electric Aircraft market size is projected to reach USD 9566 million by 2027, from USD 6753.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2027.

size is projected to reach by 2027, from in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2027. The global electric motor market size was valued at USD 106.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 207.3 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Click Here To See Related Reports on Connectors Market

About Us:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

Contact Us:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/connector-market-size-to-reach-usd-114-7-billion-by-2030--growing-at-a-cagr-of-6-6---valuates-reports-301670180.html