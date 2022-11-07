OneMeta AI Falsely Accused - All Press Releases Are True and Correct

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / OneMeta AI (www.onemeta.ai) (OTC Pink:ONEI).

On November 1, 2022, the OTCMarkets placed a caveat emptor label on the trading of our common shares as a warning to investors due to assumed, unsubstantiated allegations by the OTCMarkets that we had or were subjecting our common stock to promotional activities.

Rowland Day, President of OneMeta AI (the "Company") issues the following rebuttal and denial to the OTCMarkets false accusations, "the allegations, assumptions, and inferences that the OTCMarkets has placed on our Company are completely false. We ask the public and all investors to take note of the following:

1. We have not undertaken any promotional activities and deny any such undertaking.

2. We have not hired, paid any person or organization to promote, hype, or draw attention to our Company and our previously issued press releases.

3. Each and every press release made by us is true and factually correct.

4. During the past 45 days we have showcased our real time translation software at the World Congress of Families conference in Mexico City and at the 1st International Academic Conference on Sustainable Development Goals presented by Utah Valley University in Partnership with the United Nations Department of Global Communications. Since then, the numerous inquiries we have received from large national and international companies and organizations have been overwhelming, creating high interest in licensing our software.

5. Based upon the many inquiries we have received we are in discussions with many interested parties to license our patent pending technologies.

6. We have developed and are developing technologies that will make worldwide communication faster, better, and more precise.

7. Our technology is very disruptive to the current translation and interpretation industries and will finally dissolve the last great impediment to true sharing of information and knowledge: the recipient's ability to hear and read in his/her native language in real time from a non-native speaking participant.

8. We anticipate making additional press releases during the foreseeable months regarding the sale of licenses and release of new technology which will create additional interest in our Company and will naturally bring attention to our stock.

9. We are undertaking the audit of our financial statements for the past two years and will either file a Form 10 or an S-1 registration statement and become a SEC filer. Does a company accused of these erroneous allegations invite such added transparency and willingness to abide by the highest standards? Of course not, but we want that level of confidence from the public.

10. Based on our forthcoming audits of our financial statements, and the filing of either the Form 10 or a S-1 registration statement we will file a Nasdaq listing as soon as we meet the Nasdaq listing criteria.

11. The OTCMarkets has placed a "shell risk" label on our Company. This is another erroneous assumption. We are not a shell and never have been. Securities Act Rule 405 and Exchange Act Rule 12b-2 define a shell company as a company that has no or nominal operations, no or nominal assets, assets consisting solely of cash, or cash and nominal other assets. The Company has always had operations, revenue, and assets. We had a rough time during the COVID pandemic but were able to make a strategic acquisition this past August. We have a business and it is growing. We have many patents, and many new patents pending. When I spoke with the OTCMarkets I was told, "because we have no meaningful revenue, we are considered a shell risk."

12. There are many Nasdaq and NYSE companies with no meaningful revenue yet-they're not labeled as a "shell risk". Why then are we? We have, and will continue to market the technology, enter into license agreements, file for new patents, and expand our business. Our business does not meet the shell definition listed previously.

13. We invite our shareholders, potential shareholders, and the public to visit our websites at: www.onemeta.ai and www.verbum.ai to better understand our Company and our first product.

14. News articles and interviews are beginning to take place and are a natural and proper way for information to be disseminated to the public. We appreciate the attention that we are beginning to receive and we expect more in the future.

15. These baseless accusations have created an inference that we have undertaken some type of fraudulent activity, this has damaged our reputations. Our reputations have been disparaged and vilified."

Mr. Day continues, "For the 40+ years that I have practiced as a corporate securities lawyer I have not seen anything as egregious as this arbitrary and capricious decision by the OTCMarkets. The OTCMarkets has applied a draconian punishment based upon some unidentified third party that allegedly brought attention to us and our stock. We do not need anyone to amplify our business and our press releases. We have been judged guilty, through no action on our part and without any due process. This is an assault on press releases and corporate communications. A new form of corporate sabotage is emerging-just promote your competitor's company, notify the OTCMarkets and without doing them any due diligence they will penalize the innocent party.

I was told the public had to be protected. From what? Our true and correct press releases? Now that the OTCMarkets made their unilateral decision our stock has gone down by roughly 65% and they have financially hurt all of our shareholders.

To our shareholders and the public, we have done nothing wrong to warrant this baseless harsh penalty. Our technology is fantastic and what we are doing will amaze you. We look forward to continuing to present additional substantial and truthful press releases. It is sickening that we live in a society where we can be cancelled without fault and due process. Stay tuned, better things are yet to come."

ONEMETA AI is a stack of cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies that solve everyday communication problems with an innovative and pragmatic approach. From Natural Language Processing to Sentiment Analytics and from Behavioral Prediction to Metaverse enhancement, OneMeta AI is solving communication problems that elevate our human potential and disrupt our economies.

