Cardston, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2022) - Stinger Resources Inc. (TSXV: STNG) ("the Corporation"), a Canadian gold exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC Eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of Stingers shares in the United States.



The Corporation's shares began trading on the OTCQB on April 19, 2022 under the ticker "STNRF".



The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

Robert Edwards, Chief Financial Officer CEO stated: "Becoming DTC eligible in an important milestone for Stinger Resources. This will greatly benefit our current and prospective shareholders in the United States and increase our liquidity there."

About Stinger Resources

Stinger holds interests in gold and silver properties in British Columbia, including the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine which is located near Stewart in the prolific "Golden Triangle".

In addition, Stinger owns the Gold Hill project located near Fort Steele, as well as optioned interests in the Ample Goldmax, Silver Side and Glitter King properties, all of which are located in other prospective areas of the Province of British Columbia.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at:

Phone: 587-271-0999

Email: kburton@stingerresources.com

Further information about Stinger can be found on its website at: www.stingerresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142981