The fifteenth edition of the World Branding Awards saw over 3,500 brands from more than 45 countries named as "Brand of the Year". Of these, less than 250 were declared Winners. The awards ceremony welcomed over 100 guests from around the world to celebrate the success and achievements of some of the World's Best Brands, at the home of the awards, Kensington Palace.

Lurpak, Club Med, Yakult, Spotify, CoCo, Ikea, Amazon, Netflix, Neutrogena, Lego, Cadbury, Johnnie Walker, Ferrari, and Hennessy were announced as Global Winners at the prestigious awards ceremony.

Winners from Hong Kong include Airland, Hang Seng Bank, Chow Tai Fook, Optical 88, City Chain, Cathay Pacific, Tsui Wah. Other National Tier winners include Beijing Tong Ren Tang (China), Nippon Rent-A-Car (Japan), Pertamina (Indonesia), Safaricom (Kenya), 7-Eleven (Singapore), Aqua Gulf (Kuwait) to name a few.

Just 17 brands were selected to receive the Regional Tier award this year; Bosch, Media Markt, Sennheiser, SoundCloud, Al Abraaj Restaurants, Huawei, Carrefour, Optical 88, MR. D.I.Y., Elkjøp, Aramax, BreadTalk, Naturgy, H&M, Walrus Pump, Gems Pavilion, and CBRE. These brands were voted as the consumers favourite brand in 4 or more countries across 3 or more areas in a specific geographic region.

"The ceremony is a celebration of some of the best brands from across the globe. The Awards acknowledge the tireless effort put in by the brand's teams that build and maintain presence in an ever-evolving market," said Mr Danny Pek, Executive Director, World Branding Forum.

"This year over 150,000 consumers participated in the nomination process globally. On average there are only 5 winning brands in each country, further proving that winning a World Branding Award is indeed, a remarkable achievement," said Mr Richard Rowles, Chairman of the World Branding Forum.

The event was hosted by renowned television presenter, Jemma Forte and featured an exclusive insight into the future consumer provided by Chris Sanderson, Co-Founder of 'The Future Laboratory' the renowned consumer insights and trend forecasting consultancy.

