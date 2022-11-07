Carson City, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2022) - ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that its project operator GeoXplor Corporation has received a Decision Letter of approval under an amended "Notice of Intent to Drill" ("NOI") from the United States Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Tonopah field office Nevada, for ACME's upcoming Phase 2 drill program at its Clayton Valley lithium brine project.

Following ACME's lithium brine discovery announcement on August 17th, 2022, the Phase 2 drill program and NOI covers a large diameter test well (TW-1) for completion of brine aquifer permeability testing and sampling, and will also include up to three (3) new exploration holes DH-1A, DH-2, and DH-3 with objectives to examine deeper horizons through zonal isolated testing, assess stratigraphy, and the potential for continuity between the stratigraphic units encountered in DH-1.

ACME is in the final stages of completing the preparatory work required to commence drilling operations including securing drilling and hydrogeological services, as well as additional permits required. A US$63,144 bond is in the process of being put in place with the BLM to cover reclamation of up to 2.2 acres of permitted disturbance. ACME anticipates its Phase 2 lithium brine drill program will commence in 30 to 45 days.

Based on prior Clayton Valley drilling experience intercepting a high-flow brine horizon marking the gravel/bedrock contact, ACME's team is particularly focussed on advancing drilling to test this highly prospective brine zone. ACME's Clayton Valley, Nevada lithium brine project is contiguous to the northwest of Albermarle's Silver Peak lithium deposit which has been in production since 1966. Located in one of the best resource jurisdictions in the world, Clayton Valley is the only lithium producing region in the United States.

ACME is well funded by strategic investors and positioned to complete its exploration and development objectives thru the near term with the goal of providing a domestic supply of lithium to the US and Canadian markets.

William Feyerabend, Certified Professional Geologist, is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, and has supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, and at Shatford Lakes, Birse Lake, and Cat-Euclid in southeastern Manitoba.

