Cognetivity's CognICATM Tool Has Been Selected by Biotech Giant Roche for Presentation to Roche Staff

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2022) - Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (CSE: CGN) (OTCQB: CGNSF) (FSE: 1UB) (the "Company" or "Cognetivity"), a technology company that has created a unique brain health screening platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments, is pleased to announce that it has been selected by the multinational health company Roche to present at Roche Digital Innovation Week 2022.

Roche Digital Innovation Week is a global one-week event dedicated to finding innovative digital solutions for the world's biggest healthcare challenges. This year's event is taking place from 7 to 11 November at Roche's global headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, focusing on challenges in three main focus areas: Alzheimer's disease, ophthalmology and women's health.

Cognetivity has been specially selected, along with four other companies whose diverse technologies complement Roche's growth strategy, to present its proprietary brain health screening technology, CognICA, to thousands of Roche employees working in Alzheimer's disease and across the organization. The company will also be taking a deep dive into its capability with key personnel within Roche's Alzheimer's disease program. Hence, the Digital Innovation Week represents a fantastic business development opportunity for Cognetivity, whose CognICATM product is ideally suited to detect and monitor potential patients for therapeutics in this and other disease areas.

Cognetivity's CognICATM tool is approved for clinical use in the USA and EU and is already commercially deployed in the UAE, North America and in the UK's National Health Service (NHS). The technology uses artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to help detect the earliest signs of cognitive impairment by providing a fast, sensitive and objective measure of brain function. This enables CognICA to facilitate the early identification of individuals with brain health issues, at a time when interventions are most effective, as well as supporting their long-term treatment management and monitoring.

Innovative digital solutions are increasingly understood to offer pharmaceutical companies the means to significantly enhance many aspects of the drug development and commercialization process. CognICATM is well placed in this regard - as a five-minute computerized test of cognitive function, it offers numerous advantages over traditional pen-and-paper examinations. Key among these are its sensitivity to early-stage cognitive impairment, short testing duration, absence of learning effect, language-agnostic testing method and enablement of remote testing on standard touchscreen devices.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr Sina Habibi, CEO of Cognetivity, said: "We are delighted to have chosen to travel to Roche's global headquarters, to present to and meet with its Alzheimer's team. As always, we are hugely excited to have the chance to speak passionately about the disease area, the importance of digital innovation in driving change within this space, and specifically the powerful role CognICA can play in supporting the early identification, monitoring and management of patients with brain health issues."

About Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd.

Cognetivity is a technology company that has created a cognitive testing platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments. Cognetivity's CognICATM uses Artificial Intelligence and machine learning techniques to help detect the earliest signs of cognitive impairment by testing the performance of large areas of the brain. CognICATM is currently available for clinical use in the USA, UK and Europe, with regulatory approval for other regions planned for 2022.

