Westerville, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2022) - Roof Maxx, the nation's fastest-growing network of roofing restoration experts and a pioneer in roof rejuvenation, recently announced that Greener Shingles and its owner and President Bruce Robinson (Defendants) were found guilty of Tortious Interference, Deceptive Trade Practices and Spoliation against Roof Maxx.



Major Legal Victory for Roof Maxx

Roof Maxx was awarded $7,838,268 in damages and $164, 119.14 in attorney fees by Delaware County Court judge, James P. Schuck.

This case resulted from Roof Maxx alleging that Greener Shingles and its owner were deceptively misleading businesses and consumers about the effectiveness of Roof Maxx's roof rejuvenation product. Roof Maxx also contended that before and during litigation Greener Shingles destroyed evidence such as emails and other electronic communications.

Greener Shingles attempted to have the case dismissed, but this effort was rejected by the court.

Bruce Robinson and Greener Shingles admitted to intentionally and knowingly making false, misleading, and defamatory statements about Roof Maxx's product. These intentionally deceptive statements were made through social media platforms. The Court held that these statements violated the Ohio Deceptive Trade Practices Act ORC 4156.02(A)(10) and thereby interfered with consumers' right to accurate and truthful information.

Additionally, Bruce Robinson and Greener Shingles admitted to destroying information and evidence regarding the allegations. This led to a final determination of guilt and damages awarded to Roof Maxx in the total amount of $8,002,387.14.

"This is a definitive win for us. This significant award demonstrates the court's assessment of the economic damage that the Defendant's intentional wrongdoing and deceptive statements have caused our company. This verdict also validates that misleading the public about our products cannot and will not be tolerated," said Mike Feazel, Co-founder, and CEO of Roof Maxx.

"We created the roof rejuvenation industry and strive to provide consumers with fair, accurate, and independently evaluated information so that they can make informed decisions about the product," said Mike Feazel,

The court has also issued a permanent injunction against the Defendants precluding them from communicating with any current or former Roof Maxx dealer that is currently in a contractual relationship with Roof Maxx or subject to non-compete covenants with Roof Maxx.

For more information visit: https://roofmaxx.com/greener-shingles-lawsuit/.

Roof Maxx is considering further litigation against other persons and companies that may have committed similar unlawful practices.



Roof Maxx is the world's first roof rejuvenation treatment backed by science utilizing roofing's new green technology.



In 2019, Roof Maxx was recognized by World Bio Markets as a Top 10 Most Dynamic and Inspiring Startups of 2019. Additionally, Columbus Business First selected Roof Maxx as a BizTech Awards honoree for Green Innovation and Mike Feazel was honored as Executive of the Year.

About Roof Maxx

Roof Maxx Technologies, LLC, is the provider of Roof Maxx®, a scientifically formulated, and safe, plant-based roof rejuvenating spray treatment that was developed by Battelle Labs, the world's largest private research and development company. As a company, Roof Maxx is innovating a new breed of sustainable roofers that are available in more than 500 locations across 48 states. When used every five years, Roof Maxx can extend the life of a roof by as many as 15 additional years.

