Vbrick, the leading cloud-native end-to-end enterprise video solutions provider, today announced it has joined the ServiceNow Partner Program to help organizations enhance employee workflows and deliver exceptional video-enabled digital employee experiences at scale.

Purpose-built for the enterprise, Vbrick's industry-leading video solutions provide live and on-demand streaming at scale, video production, capture and enrichment capabilities, robust content management, best-in-class security, comprehensive analytics, and seamless integration with a wide variety of enterprise applications.

"Video has the power to engage, unite and mobilize teams, improve productivity, and drive organizational transformation," said Paul Sparta, chairman and CEO of Vbrick. "To do this, live and stored video needs to be pervasively available to any business process or workflow. Partnering with ServiceNow presents an exciting opportunity to get the value of video into a wide-open range of workflows and business processes that ServiceNow enables. We look forward to sharing more details in the months ahead."

About Vbrick

Vbrick is the leading Enterprise Video Platform (EVP) provider. Its end-to-end, cloud-native solution removes operational, performance, security, and integration barriers to adoption, unlocking the true power of video for the enterprise. The world's most widely recognized brands rely on Vbrick's proven unified streaming, video-on-demand, and content management capabilities to engage, empower, and transform their organizations at scale. To learn more visit vbrick.com.

