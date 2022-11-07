New Neat Center delivers the ideal perspective of everyone in the room, giving remote attendees complete meeting equity

Neat, the pioneering video company, today introduced Neat Center, a companion device to Neat's award-winning portfolio of video devices that gives remote meeting attendees a better-than-ever view and audio experience of those in the room. Neat Center works in tandem with Neat's front-of-the-room video devices to frame people in the meeting room regardless of where they're seated or looking, so they can be clearly seen and heard at all times. It brings remote participants to the front and center of the meeting room conversation for complete meeting equity.

As hybrid work continues to evolve, an ever-increasing amount of people are returning to the office to collaborate and see their colleagues. But they're not always there simultaneously. The meeting equity that existed when all or most meeting participants were remote is lost when the people in the meeting room naturally turn towards each other, and the gravity of the conversation shifts to the center of the table. As a result, remote attendees can't always see or hear everyone and feel disengaged from the conversation.

Neat Center further restores the balance between remote and in-room participants by extending the power of Neat video devices and Neat's pioneering and patented Neat Symmetry, perfectly framing those in the room regardless of where they're seated or looking. It elevates the sense of everyone being in the room together. For example, when those in the room turn away from the front-of-the-room device to talk among themselves, Neat Center gives remote attendees clear and unobtrusive audiovisuals, helping them maintain conversational context and pick up on nonverbal cues.

Housing a 360° 3x lens camera and 16x omnidirectional mic array, plus advanced AI that dynamically analyzes the room and people within it, Neat Center is the ideal companion to Neat Bar, Neat Bar Pro or Neat Board. What's more, thanks to its flexible self-calibrating design, it can be moved around a meeting space or table to wherever is most suitable, whether that's at the front of the room, the center of the table, or both, so everyone in the room always stays in view and can be clearly heard.

"As people move fluidly between the office and remote work, there is a growing challenge for businesses to ensure that everyone is able to participate equally in meetings while delivering the flexibility for employees to work how and where is best for them on any given day," said Norma Lovhaugen, Head of Products for Neat. "Neat Center extends the experience of Neat Symmetry to make sure everyone in the room can be equally seen and heard, elevating the feeling of inclusion for all."

Neat Center is super simple to set up and install with only a single network and power cable. It can be placed anywhere on a meeting room table, mounted or hung from above, wherever appropriate. And for larger spaces, you can deploy multiple Neat Centers to ensure people enjoy even more natural and immersive video engagement.

Neat Center is designed to seamlessly work with Zoom and Microsoft Teams to deliver an outstanding hybrid meeting experience every time. It will be available for pre-order in the summer of 2023 and will ship in the fall of 2023.

About Neat

Neat designs simple and elegant pioneering video devices that make virtual meetings feel almost as real as meeting face-to-face. Seamlessly bringing rich and meaningful experiences to people's work, interactions and lives across any meeting space, Neat devices have crystal-clear audio and video and advanced capabilities supporting an enhanced, engaging and safer hybrid working and learning environment. Neat was founded in Oslo, Norway, by a team of creative mavericks that, for decades, have shaped game-changing innovations for some of the world's most recognized video communications brands. For more information about Neat, visit neat.no.

