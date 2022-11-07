eschbach to Exhibit Newest Developments with Shiftconnector at AVEVA WORLD and SOCMA

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / Global software developer eschbach, the provider of Shiftconnector® digital manufacturing software for the pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing sectors, will exhibit at AVEVA World, Booth #15 as well as the SOCMA Summit (Society for Chemical Manufacturers and Affiliates). eschbach will showcase the newest developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI) for their powerful suite of digital applications for shift handover, team communication, production management, and regulatory compliance.

What:

As a bronze sponsor, AVEVA World provides the perfect setting for eschbach to illustrate how to empower shift teams with more knowledge to make better decisions and to increase productivity in process manufacturing industries.

As a gold sponsor of the SOCMA Summit, eschbach joins a vibrant chemical manufacturing community where such subjects as software for interactive management, transparent communication, and business intelligence will be explored. Attendees will learn how to capture critical data, improving transparency and efficiency with interactive shift log solutions. They will learn how a people-centered approach to digital transformation can maximize the benefits of Industry 4.0 for process industries and more importantly, unlock the advantages of Industry 5.0.

Why this is Important:

As the industry ushers in Industry 5.0, the focus will be on the importance of the human factor - the notion of a machine-assisted human. This will involve today's industrial IoT as well as the nascent industrial AI. The science in laboratories and in R&D is currently being transformed by AI. Today such achievements are needed to support processes on the shop floor with powerful cognitive applications - that is, to make data useful for people so that people and machines can work together as teams to build a stronger, more resilient system. eschbach's Shiftconnector software provides interactive management, transparent communication, and business intelligence for the chemical processing industry, giving companies the support that they need to expand and prosper.

Where and When:

AVEVA World, Booth #15 is located at the Moscone West Convention Center, San Francisco, CA from November 14- 17, 2022.

SOCMA Summit is being held at the Royal Sonesta in New Orleans from November 14-16, 2022.

About eschbach and Shiftconnector®

With U.S. operations in Boston and headquartered in Germany, eschbach develops software for plant process management. Shiftconnector® provides a new level of team communication to ensure safety and improve plant effectiveness. The award-winning solution is trusted worldwide by leading manufacturing companies such as DuPont, BASF, and Roche. For more information visit www.eschbach.com.

