Windstream Wholesale, a leading provider of advanced optical solutions, today announced the delivery of low latency, ultra-high bandwidth wave connectivity from the United States to Europe through a strategic partnership with Colt and Aqua Comms-yielding roundtrip latency of less than 100ms with no frame loss.

Originating in Chicago on Windstream's Intelligent Converged Optical Network (ICON), the 100G Waves test traveled to New York and across the Atlantic to London, England, utilizing Aqua Comms' subsea fiber optic network. The service connected Windstream's U.S. network to Colt's European wavelength network and terminated in Frankfurt, Germany.

"Windstream Wholesale is pleased to announce our first trans-Atlantic 100G Wave in cooperation with Colt and Aqua Comms," said Joe Scattareggia, chief revenue officer for Windstream Wholesale. "We are committed to best-in-class customer experience, and this three-way strategic partnership not only expands the reach of our low-latency, ultra-high Wave network, it also provides our customers with streamlined access with end-to-end connectivity from the U.S. to Europe for faster deployment."

Jaya Deshmukh, executive vice president of Strategy and Transformation, Colt Technology Services, said, "Businesses, across industries, need access to powerful digital infrastructure to execute on their digital imperatives. From robotic surgery, seamless supply chains to immersive learning, the entire gamut of digital capabilities rely on ultra-fast connectivity across geographies. This requires a strong commitment to partnerships, working together to help customers succeed and fulfil their potential. I am excited by this unique collaboration between Windstream, Aqua Comms and Colt and the potential it delivers for connecting global businesses."

This successful partnership expands Windstream Wholesale's available connectivity offerings for global, government, hyper-scale, content, and other large-scale customer providers outside of the company's nationwide North American network to more than 1,000 data centers and POPs within Europe across various Wave connectivity options, ranging from 10G and 100G currently, and up to 400G in the near future.

Chris Bayly, CCO at Aqua Comms, said, "At Aqua Comms we are pleased to be part of a partnership which is setting the standard for delivering unique end-to-end connectivity solutions between the U.S. and Europe with industry leading deployment times and a strong focus on exceptional customer experience.

Windstream's Intelligent Converged Optical Network (ICON) provides open and disaggregated networking infrastructure, enabling wholesale and enterprise technology customers to select unique custom routes, maintain operational insights with Windstream's Network Intelligence functions, and place their networks closer to the edge to better serve end-users.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings is a privately held communications and software company. Windstream Wholesale is an innovative optical technology leader that creates deep partnerships with carriers, content and media providers, federal government agencies and Fortune 100 companies to deliver fast and flexible, customized wave and transport solutions. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamwholesale.com. Follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.

To view the Windstream Wholesale network map, visit https://www.windstreamwholesale.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Windstream-Wholesale-National-Network.pdf

About Colt Technology Services

Colt Technology Services (Colt) is a global digital infrastructure company which creates extraordinary connections to help businesses succeed. Powered by amazing people and like-minded partners, Colt is driven by its purpose: to put the power of the digital universe in the hands of its customers wherever, whenever and however they want. Since 1992, Colt has set itself apart through its deep commitment to its customers, growing from its heritage in the City of London to more than 60 offices around the world. The powerful Colt IQ Network connects 222 cities and 32 countries with more than 1000 data centres, 51 Metropolitan Area Networks and over 31,000 buildings across Europe, Asia and North America's largest business hubs. Privately owned, Colt is one of the most financially sound companies in the sector.

Obsessed with delivering industry-leading customer experience, Colt is guided by its dedication to customer innovation, by its values and its responsibility to its customers, partners, people and planet.

For more information, please visit www.colt.net.

About Aqua Comms

Aqua Comms is a leading provider of global subsea connectivity services delivered through an extensive portfolio of owned and operated subsea systems. Aqua Comms offers connectivity networking solutions including managed capacity services, spectrum and dark fibre to the global content, cloud and carrier markets.

In April 2021, Aqua Comms DAC was acquired by Digital 9 Infrastructure plc (D9), a London Stock Exchange listed fund with ticker DGI9, which is managed by Triple Point Investment Management's Digital Infrastructure team.

To learn more about Aqua Comms and its portfolio of connectivity networking solutions, visit www.aquacomms.com.

Category: Wholesale

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005614/en/

Contacts:

Scott Morris, 501-748-5342

scott.l.morris@windstream.com