Tokyo, Japan--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2022) - The "2022 Asia Artist Awards (AAA)", where top K-POP artists gather, will be held on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the Nippongaishi Hall in Nagoya, Japan, and the DCM Awards Organizing Committee has been formed according to the event.

Established in 2016, "AAA" is a prestigious award given to singers, idols, actors, and works that represent not only South Korea and Japan, but also Asia.

This year will be held offline for the first time in three years, and will be held in Japan for the first time. The award ceremony will be broadcast live in more than 17 countries, including Japan, South Korea, the United States, China, and Taiwan.

In addition to super-celebrity K-POP artists, more than 40 groups of artists and actors representing Asian countries including Japan, Thailand, and Indonesia are scheduled to perform. As the first artist line-up, SEVENTEEN, THE BOYZ, Stray Kids, ITZY, TREASURE, IVE, Kep1er, LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, PENTAGON, KARD, Choi Yena, NiziU, NMIXX, and TEMPES have been confirmed to perform.

SUPER JUNIOR's Leeteuk and IVE's Jang Wonyoung, who are attracting worldwide attention, will serve as hosts for the second time since last year.

The awards will be decided by fan votes, and various awards will be given to artists and actors based on the votes of over 20 million users worldwide.

This time, since "AAA" has been confirmed to be held, DCM Live, which promotes the live broadcast business in Japan, has announced the establishment of the DCM Awards Organizing Committee.

The chairman of the DCM Awards Organizing Committee is YANAGIMAN, who has provided music, arranges, and produces of Ketsumeishi, FUNKY MONKEY BABY'S, CHEMISTRY, Crystal Kay, Koda Kumi, Mika Nakashima, Miliyah Kato, Elephant Kashimashi, BoA, Def Tech, Ayaka Hirahara, etc.

As the judges, Suwa Michihiko, producer of Case Closed, Inuyasha, City Hunter, etc. and SUNNY BOY, composer of BIGBANG, BLACKPINK, etc. have confirmed to be appointed.

In addition to the establishment of the DCM Awards Organizing Committee, DCM Live has announced the introduction of cryptocurrency payments, which are highly anticipated in the digital field, for fan voting and merchandise purchases for this year's "AAA".

The only website that allows fan voting using cryptocurrencies will be DCM Live (https://www.dcmlive.net/).

Overview of the 2022 Asia Artist Awards

•2022 Asia Artist Awards: https://www.asiaartistawards.com/

•Date: December 13, 2022

•Venue: Nippongaishi Hall, 5 Higashimatabee-cho, Minami-ku, Nagoya, Aichi





