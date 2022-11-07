Anzeige
Montag, 07.11.2022
GlobeNewswire
07.11.2022 | 16:29
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Orkuveita Reykjavíkur - Sustainable bonds (OR161126 GB) admitted to trading 8 November 2022

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                         Orkuveita      
                               Reykjavíkur    
2  Org. no:                        5512983029     
3  LEI                           5493004ARP9VPUIX5B73
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                     OR161126 GB     
5  ISIN code                        IS0000034635    
6  CFI code                        D-B-F-U-F-R     
7  FISN númer                       ORKUVEITA REYKJ/7.0 
                               BD 20261116    
8  Bonds/bills:                      Bond        
9  Total issued amount                             
10 Total amount previously issued             0 kr.        
11 Amount issued at this time               720.000.000 kr.   
12 Denomination in CSD                   1 kr.        
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange             Yes         
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                    Bullet Bond     
15 Amortization type, if other                         
                              ---------------------
16 Currency                        ISK         
17 Currency, if other                   N/A         
                              ---------------------
18 Issue date                       November 7, 2022  
19 First ordinary installment date             November 16, 2026  
20 Total number of installments              1          
21 Installment frequency                  4          
22 Maturity date                      November 16, 2026  
23 Interest rate                      7,00%        
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable                    
25 Floating interest rate, if other            N/A         
                              ---------------------
26 Premium                         N/A         
27 Simple/compound interest                Simple Interest   
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
                              ---------------------
29 Day count convention                  30E/360       
30 Day count convention, if other                       
                              ---------------------
31 Interest from date                   November 7, 2022  
32 First ordinary coupon date               February 16, 2023  
33 Coupon frequency                    4          
34 Total number of coupon payments             16         
35 If irregular cash flow, then how                      
                              ---------------------
36 Dirty price / clean price                Clean price     
37 Clean price quote                    Remaining nominal  
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment     No         
   include accrued interest for days missing until next            
   business day?                               
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                                   
40 Name of index                                
                              ---------------------
41 Daily index or monthly index                        
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other         N/A         
                              ---------------------
43 Base index value                              
44 Index base date                               
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                       No         
46 Put option                       No         
47 Convertible                       No         
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)                     
49 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                    Yes         
51 Securities depository                  Nasdaq       
                               verðbréfamiðstöð  
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading      November 4, 2022  
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to    November 4, 2022  
   Trading                                  
54 Date of admission to trading              November 8, 2022  
55 Order book ID                      OR161126_GB     
56 Instrument subtype                   Corporate Bonds   
57 Market                         Iceland Cash Bond  
                               Trading      
58 List population name                  ICE_SUSTAINABLE_BOND
                              S          
59 Static volatility guards                No         
60 Dynamic volatility guards                No         
61 MiFIR identifier                    BOND - Bonds    
62 Bond type                        CRPB - Corporate  
                               Bond
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.