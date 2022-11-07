Fortuna Silver Mines: Growing Mid-Tier Gold and Silver Producer
|16:35
|FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC - 6-K, Report of foreign issuer
|Fortuna Silver Mines Inc: Fortuna Silver's Seguela 83% complete at Oct. 31
|FORTUNA SILVER - Die Bullen bleiben weiter am Drücker
|Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.: Fortuna reports that construction at its Séguéla gold Project is 83 percent complete
|VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to provide an update on construction activities at its Séguéla gold Project...
