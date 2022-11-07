Anzeige
07.11.2022 | 16:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of bond loan issued by Strömma Turism & Sjöfart AB (publ) (439/22)

Strömma Turism & Sjöfart AB (publ) has applied to have its bond loan delisted
from STO Corporate Bonds. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the bond
loan. 

Short name ISIN code   Trading code
STROM 001  SE0008322333 STROM_001  

The last day of trading will be November 7, 2022.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
