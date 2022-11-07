Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of bond loan issued by Strömma Turism & Sjöfart AB (publ) (439/22)

Strömma Turism & Sjöfart AB (publ) has applied to have its bond loan delisted from STO Corporate Bonds. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the bond loan. Short name ISIN code Trading code STROM 001 SE0008322333 STROM_001 The last day of trading will be November 7, 2022. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.