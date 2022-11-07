Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Norway Royal Salmon ASA (552/22)

Oslo Børs has decided to delist Norway Royal Salmon ASA of November 8, 2022. Consequently, trading in shares admitted to trading on the First North NOK segment at Nasdaq Stockholm AB has ceased. Short name: NRSo ISIN code: NO0010331838 Order book ID: 88879 The last day of trading is November 7, 2022. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB