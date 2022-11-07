Anzeige
Montag, 07.11.2022
WKN: A1H81F ISIN: NO0010331838 Ticker-Symbol: 9NR 
GlobeNewswire
07.11.2022 | 17:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Norway Royal Salmon ASA (552/22)

Oslo Børs has decided to delist Norway Royal Salmon ASA of November 8, 2022.
Consequently, trading in shares admitted to trading on the First North NOK
segment at Nasdaq Stockholm AB has ceased. 

Short name:   NRSo    
ISIN code:   NO0010331838
Order book ID: 88879    

The last day of trading is November 7, 2022.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
