07.11.2022 | 17:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Inzile AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (553/22)

Today, November 7, 2022, Inzile AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a press
release with information that the Stockholm District Court, at the request of
the Company, had declared the Company bankrupt. 

According to item 8.2.7 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB may decide to delist the financial instruments of an issuer
if the issuer is subject of insolvency. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the
shares of Inzile AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market with immediate
effect. 

The trading in the shares is halted and will not be resumed.

Short name:   INZILE   
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0012570208
----------------------------
Order book ID: 175688   
----------------------------

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
