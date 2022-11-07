Anzeige
Montag, 07.11.2022
PR Newswire
07.11.2022 | 17:28
101 Leser
China Matters' Feature: How was an ancient Chinese village transformed by art?

BEIJING, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gejia village, located in a remote mountainous area of Ningbo, east China'sZhejiang Province, has a history of more than 1,300 years. This place was once a small, underdeveloped village largely devoid of any industry.