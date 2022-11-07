The New York City authorities have determined that a lithium battery in an unspecified micromobility device triggered a recent high-rise fire that injured dozens in Manhattan. Saudi Arabia has launched its first EV brand, while Indian researchers have developed a new anode material that can help to recharge lithium-ion EV batteries in minutes.The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) said that a lithium-ion battery - possibly in an e-bike or e-scooter - triggered a blaze in a 37-floor Manhattan apartment building, injuring more than three dozen people, according to the Associated Press. Chief Fire ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...