Golden Touch Mobile Spray Tanning Is a Fully Mobile Tanning Business Located in Miami that Provides Their Clients with Efficiency, Quality and Excellence

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / Golden Touch Mobile Spray Tanning is a Miami based mobile spray tanning salon that allows their clients to receive a mobile spray tanning experience in a pop up tanning tent anywhere, anytime. Their services include fast, convenient and affordable mobile spray tanning to Miami and surrounding areas.

It has been shown that the sun's UV rays cause sunburns, skin cancer and skin aging, therefore prolonged exposure to them is not recommended. Golden Touch offers the best alternative to give all their customers that natural tanned look that everyone wants, but without all the detrimental effects that come with it.

Plus, their products are all natural and organic, paraben free, nut allergen free and completely safe on skin. Some of the benefits that spray tanner provides to its clientele are no orange undertones, no smelly odor, dries in only 3 minutes, instant color and lasts between 7 and 12 days.

The Golden Touch CEO, Gladys Trasorras , is an entrepreneur who has worked on television and advertising for several years. In 2008 her path changed due to the recession that hit the United States and forced many companies and businesses to close. Gladys decided to leave corporate America to launch her business in 2012.

That's how the idea of creating Golden Touch was born. At the beginning she knew that the industry had a very bad reputation for turning people orange and smelling bad, but Gladys was determined to change that.

"I thought to myself...What if i can change this fact? What if I can turn people brown, not orange? what if I can make people smell great and do a spray tan within 3 minutes instead of 30 minutes?" So there my journey began", she explains.

The rest was history. Now the Golden Touch team has tanned top celebrities like Paris Hilton, Steve Madden and Miss Universe. They have also expanded into Tulsa, Los Angeles, and now serve international markets like Mexico City.

The covid pandemic also represented a significant business opportunity for Golden Touch. The mobile spray tanning system was safer than the traditional system, which could spread the virus more. As some salon businesses were forced to shut down, Golden Touch Mobile Spray Tanning provided clients an alternative safe experience along with the important advantage of not having to leave home in order to get a tan.

This business stands out from potential competition by focusing on all the details. They have built an incredible reputation for almost 10 years by taking care of their client's health and wellbeing. Also, they have very long working hours to be able to satisfy the needs of all their clients, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Monday to Sunday.

Golden Touch offers multiple shades to their clientele, ranging from light, medium, dark, to double dark tones. This gives their clients the option to select the shade that is tailored to their specific skin tone, in order to achieve a natural and perfect look.

Next year they are planning to become a franchise and expand their training globally, in order to make their name a global well known brand. This year Gladys also plans to release her new book titled "From the pit to the Palace, How to be your own boss."

