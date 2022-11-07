ERC Division of Oasis Technology & Engineering Awarded $640 Million Contract from the U. S. Army Aberdeen Test Center

HUNTSVILLE, AL / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / The ERC Division of Oasis Technology & Engineering (Oasis), a leading provider of advanced technologies in cybersecurity and resiliency, agile software development, systems engineering, Information Technology, and lifecycle technologies to the Department of Defense and Federal Government Agencies, announced an award to support the Aberdeen Test Support Services (ATSS) contract at the U.S. Army Aberdeen Test Center in Aberdeen Proving Ground (APG), Maryland. This 5-year contract has a value of $640 million.

As the prime contractor, ERC will provide personnel, and other necessary resources, including transportation, material, and equipment to perform the test support tasks in test range and ammunition operations, engineering and scientific support, facilities design and maintenance, and operations & maintenance of equipment, vehicles, and electronic instrumentation. ERC's support will enable the resultant increased demand for T&E services.

ERC has supported the military's Test & Evaluation mission for more than 20 years. This US Army award underscores ERC's successful technical and customer support to the U.S. Army.

Matt Matoushek, PMP, Oasis Vice President, Army Programs Division, stated, "Our immense test and evaluation capability has been increasingly recognized for its depth of capability and execution excellence. We are very pleased to be awarded this mission-critical award. Our entire team is thrilled to be part of the ATC and partner with them on advancing their world-class testing expertise. People First, Excellence in Testing!"

About Oasis Technology & Engineering

Oasis Technology & Engineering is a premier provider of customer-driven, cost-effective, and quality engineering services; air traffic management, enterprise systems and applications, research and development, human factors engineering; information technology and cybersecurity; professional services; and specialized engineering solutions to the FAA, NASA, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Defense, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and other federal agencies. Oasis has been successfully supporting the FAA for more than 25 years with engineering services, research and development and operations across the NAS, and recently joined with ERC to scale and expand its agile software development, systems engineering and cybersecurity offerings. By combining expertise in aviation, space, defense and cybersecurity with leading-edge innovations, the companies bring together complementary capabilities and cultures to serve customers in more than 36 states across the U.S.

