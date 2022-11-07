The Canadian-based engineering staffing agency officially opens its doors to bring high-quality Canadian software engineers to companies worldwide

San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2022) - Light Consulting, a Canadian-based engineering recruiting and staffing agency, announced its formal launch earlier this month. The quick-growing software consulting firm connects high-quality engineers throughout Canada to businesses worldwide for both contract and direct-hire work.

The company was founded by Zain Lakhani and offers services ranging from product development to market research. Fintech, climate tech, and e-commerce companies are some of the industries covered by the firm.

Light Consulting aims to bring businesses a team of software engineers from Canada to help scale their businesses. As part of their consulting work, the team at Light sources talent, hires the team, trains them on the product, and manages them in conjunction with the partner before turning the engineering team over to the business. Team members are able to be hired in-house by the company at any time.

"We see ourselves as connectors between the business and the engineer," said Lakhani. "Our ideal scenario is that we lose our business partners as clients because they've hired the team we put together and turned them into their in-house engineering team. We want businesses to hire our engineers directly."

"Finding engineering talent within North America has always been a struggle," says Lakhani. "On top of that, the desire to grow your team quickly at a startup leads companies to search for talent offshore."

Light Consulting aims to end that recurring issue by matching startup leaders to highly skilled employees domestically.

"We're offering a solution for scaling companies to hire in Canada," says Lakhani. "This enables startups to find better skillset matches the first time around."

Light Consulting was founded due to the daily issues teams face at fast-growing companies. The inspiration came from Lakhani's prior roles as a leader in the engineering industry.

"After scaling several startups, I saw how important it is to pick the right people and build the right teams at the growth stage," he says. "This is where I found I can add value. I've been building up these world-class teams, bringing engineers together to focus on a common goal, and I realized I can replicate that and do it for other companies as well at scale," Zain added.

To learn more about Light Consulting, or to hire software engineers, visit lightci.com.

