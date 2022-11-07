Layton, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2022) - Utah-based mold and pathogen removal specialists Pure Maintenance announces the launch of its air quality warranty program, Pure Care. Pure Maintenance specializes in mold remediation, odor remediation, mold abatement, mold inspection, mold removal and disinfection services among others. The new program Pure Care announced by the company intends to ensure consistent and continuous monitoring of air quality inside the premises of an entire facility, whether it is commercial or residential.

The package is available at a price of 599 USD and includes comprehensive air quality maintenance of an entire building. As opposed to the conventional practices in the industry, Pure Maintenance seeks to provide a year-long continuous air quality monitoring and mold remediation package through its Pure Care program. The ultimate intention behind the initiative is to safeguard facilities it has serviced from mold and pathogens by preventing them from reappearing.

Instead of focusing on the area of infection, Pure Maintenance cleans the entire building considering the potential spread of pathogens through the air to other areas in the same building. After removing the mold and cleaning the air in the facility, the air quality is tested regularly to prevent the resurgence of pathogens in the facility. Based on this continuous monitoring, an air quality report is provided every week. In addition, under the Pure Care warranty package, the company will provide air filters every quarter to replace the older filters in the building.

"We are committed to ensuring the indoor air quality of the entire building of our clients remains pathogen-free. We will clean each and every corner of the whole building and monitor it consistently. Based on our weekly air quality reports, we'll be able to determine If there is a problem. If there is a new issue, we will be able to come in and do another treatment to make sure that that facility is safe, and the air quality inside is better than the air quality outside", says Brandon Adams, CEO of Pure Maintenance.

Pure Maintenance is headquartered in Layton, Utah, United States and was established in 2007. The services provided by the company are available across the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

Media Contact:

Name: Nez Iskandrani

Email: nez@puremaintenance.com

