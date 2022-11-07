Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from October 31 to November 4, 2022:
Transaction date
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (EUR/share)
Amount of transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
31/11/2022
907,173
55.113114
49,997,128.97
XPAR
31/11/2022
400,000
55.071198
22,028,479.20
CEUX
31/11/2022
70,000
55.003538
3,850,247.66
TQEX
31/11/2022
75,000
54.988039
4,124,102.93
AQEU
01/11/2022
857,834
56.274689
48,274,341.56
XPAR
01/11/2022
350,000
56.280759
19,698,265.65
CEUX
01/11/2022
87,002
56.282835
4,896,719.21
TQEX
01/11/2022
98,800
56.296335
5,562,077.90
AQEU
02/11/2022
878,571
56.602484
49,729,300.97
XPAR
02/11/2022
356,500
56.559468
20,163,450.34
CEUX
02/11/2022
69,000
56.558836
3,902,559.68
TQEX
02/11/2022
75,500
56.546848
4,269,287.02
AQEU
03/11/2022
858,502
56.565561
48,561,647.25
XPAR
03/11/2022
375,000
56.669044
21,250,891.50
CEUX
03/11/2022
100,000
56.578559
5,657,855.90
TQEX
03/11/2022
80,000
56.619515
4,529,561.20
AQEU
04/11/2022
984,170
57.794518
56,879,630.78
XPAR
04/11/2022
300,000
57.798962
17,339,688.60
CEUX
04/11/2022
50,000
57.801246
2,890,062.30
TQEX
04/11/2022
50,000
57.812344
2,890,617.20
AQEU
Total
7,023,052
56.456355
396,495,915.82
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
