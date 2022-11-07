EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: UBS AG
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
UBS AG acting through its London branch has issued a single-tranche CHF 0.375 billion senior benchmark transaction a 3-year fixed rate note (ISIN: CH1228837865) maturing on 14 November 2025. Settlement date is 14 November 2022.
