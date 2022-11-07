Flint, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2022) - Bacco Farms is proud to host their 3rd Annual Turkey and Canned Food Drive at the 6200 North Dort Highway location. The female-owned, family-run recreational cannabis dispensary is well-known for its marijuana education initiatives, continued community support, and high-quality weed products and pricing. The Turkey Drive will take place at Bacco Farms on November 19th, from 3 pm to 6 pm and is open to the public.

Bacco Farms is committed to providing Flint residents with the best possible cannabis product in a safe and welcoming environment. By employing locals, providing community outreach initiatives, and organizing events to raise awareness of the medicinal benefits cannabis can provide, Bacco Farms is well-known in the Flint cannabis community today.

"With our Flint-First mentality we are proud to be able to host our annual turkey and canned food drive for the 3rd year in a row. We plan on having upwards of 15 vendors and a meet and greet with Flint native, celebrity recording artist, and philanthropist KrispyLife Kidd. Our goal is to surpass last year's drive and hope to be able to donate 100 turkeys and at least 500 canned or boxed food items to the Greater Holy Temple. We are so appreciative of our Flint community and this is Bacco Farms' way of expressing that gratitude," said Regina Momgaudas, owner and operator of Bacco Farms.

Bacco Farms Turkey Drive Event Details:

When: Saturday, November 19th

Time: 3pm to 6pm EST

Location: 6200 N Dort Hwy, Flint, MI 48505

Cost: No charge for admission. Instead, contributions and donations made to the turkey and canned food drive will be graciously accepted

The event is open to the public and will host at least 15 local vendors, and will also collect canned goods donations for those in need during the holiday season. For every turkey, canned, or boxed food donation made, patrons will receive 50 points for each item they donate. These points can be utilized for Bacco Farms purchases in store. All donations will directly benefit the Greater Holy Temple of Flint, MI.

During the event, on November 19th from 4pm to 5pm, Bacco Farms will be hosting a meet and greet with Flint native and celebrity rapper, KrispyLife Kidd.



"We are thrilled to have KrispyLife Kidd aid our community service projects because of how much they love giving back to Flint," said Phoebe Momgaudas, Bacco Farms General Manager.



About Bacco Farms

The hard working crew over at Bacco Farms hail from Flint, Michigan and are passionate about the benefits marijuana can have on people's lives. By stocking only the finest quality products and providing superb customer service, they hope to bring those life-changing advantages to as many people as possible.

Since 2019, Bacco Farms has been a proud leader in the cannabis industry. Being vertically integrated, they are involved in every part of the cannabis process from seed to sale. Their mission is simple: educate their community and provide them with the best possible product at fair pricing.

"This is our favorite time of year because giving back to our community means so much to us here at Bacco Farms -without it we would not be here. During this time of giving we would like to make sure our community knows we are there to support them no matter what," - said Phoebe Momgauda, Bacco Farms General Manager.

For more information on Bacco Farms' 3rd Annual Turkey Drive, Phoebe with Bacco Farms is reachable either by phone 810-877-6538 or via email at phoebe@baccofarms.com.

CONTACT: Phoebe Momgaudas

PHONE: 810-877-6538

EMAIL: phoebe@baccofarms.com

