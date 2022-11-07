

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) revealed Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at -$15.71 million, or -$0.13 per share. This compares with -$24.18 million, or -$0.26 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



CTI BioPharma Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): -$15.71 Mln. vs. -$24.18 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.13 vs. -$0.26 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.16



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CTI BIOPHARMA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de