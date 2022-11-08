Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Strong Buy – Power-Meldung! Ausbruch und Rallye getriggert?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JL2F ISIN: CA09368R1073 Ticker-Symbol: 8BF 
Tradegate
04.11.22
17:47 Uhr
0,035 Euro
-0,004
-9,97 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLOCKCHAIN FOUNDRY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLOCKCHAIN FOUNDRY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0380,04122:59
0,0000,00008:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BLOCKCHAIN FOUNDRY
BLOCKCHAIN FOUNDRY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BLOCKCHAIN FOUNDRY INC0,035-9,97 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.