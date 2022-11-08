Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 7 novembre/November 2022) - Blockchain Foundry Inc. has announced approval of the previously announced plan of arrangement, pursuant to which WonderFi Technologies Inc. ("WonderFi") will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "Shares") of the Company.

Pursuant to the Arrangement, each shareholder of the Company will receive, for each Share held, 0.2155 of a common share of WonderFi.

The common shares of Blockchain Foundry will be delisted from the CSE at market close on November 7, 2022.

For more information, see the Blockchain Foundry news release from November 2, 2022.

Blockchain Foundry Inc. a annoncé l'approbation du plan d'arrangement annoncé précédemment, en vertu duquel WonderFi Technologies Inc. (« WonderFi ») acquerra toutes les actions ordinaires émises et en circulation (les « Actions ») de la Société.

Aux termes de l'arrangement, chaque actionnaire de la Société recevra, pour chaque action détenue, 0,2155 action ordinaire de WonderFi.

Les actions ordinaires de Blockchain Foundry seront radiées du CSE à la clôture du marché le 7 novembre 2022.

Pour plus d'informations, consultez le communiqué de presse de Blockchain Foundry du 2 novembre 2022.

Date: Market Close/Clôture du marchés le 7 NOV 2022 Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): BCFN

