PR Newswire
08.11.2022 | 00:10
The 132nd Canton Fair Delivers Smooth Performance and Sets New Records at Multiple Levels

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 132nd Canton Fair has drawn the attention and attracted the participation of exhibitors from around the world while delivering smooth performance and setting several new records since its opening on October 15, 2022. By promoting networking between suppliers and buyers, the event has raised the quality of international trade to a whole new level. As of October 24, the number of visitors to the Canton Fair's official website exceeded 10.4 million with visits surpassing 38 million, representing increases of 3.27% and 13.75% respectively compared with the previous session.

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9110351-132nd-canton-fair/