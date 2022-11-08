Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Strong Buy – Power-Meldung! Ausbruch und Rallye getriggert?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889712 ISIN: US4195961010 Ticker-Symbol: 25F 
Frankfurt
07.11.22
16:50 Uhr
30,200 Euro
-0,400
-1,31 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,40032,00007.11.
ACCESSWIRE
08.11.2022 | 01:32
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Havertys Announces Participation in SHARE Series Event on November 14

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / HAVERTYS (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A) today announced that management will present at the SHARE Series event, held virtually, on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 10:30 ET.

This event is set in a fireside chat format and directed to provide access to retail investors. Investors will have the opportunity to send management questions during the chat.

The live stream of this presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed at https://www.openexchange.tv/share-series or the "Events and Presentations" section at http://ir.havertys.com. An archived replay will be available on the SHARE Series website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Havertys?

Havertys (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 122 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website havertys.com.??

Contact:?
Havertys 404-443-2900?
Jenny Hill Parker?
SVP, Finance, and Corporate Secretary?

SOURCE:?Havertys?

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/724380/Havertys-Announces-Participation-in-SHARE-Series-Event-on-November-14

HAVERTY FURNITURE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.