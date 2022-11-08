EQS-News: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings for the Third Quarter of 2022 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
ADTRAN Holdings Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated, "Our third quarter marked a new era in our history as we closed the business combination agreement with ADVA Optical Networking SE. The combined company's broader portfolio, paired with a larger, more diversified, and regionally balanced customer base, positions us to capitalize on the global fiber conversion. The Q3 results highlight our increased market presence in optical networking and subscriber solutions, two portfolio categories that complement our continued success in fiber access. This success reinforces the positive outlook we have in our ability to maximize our growth potential in the ongoing global investment cycle in fiber networks."
The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2022. The quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share is to be paid to the Company's stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 22, 2022. The ex-dividend date is November 21, 2022, and the payment date will be December 6, 2022.
The Company confirmed that it will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter results on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. Central Time or 4:30 p.m. Central European Time. ADTRAN Holdings will webcast this conference call. To listen, simply visit our Investor Relations site at adtran.com/investor approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, click on the event "ADTRAN Holdings Releases 3rd Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Earnings Call", and click on the Webcast link.
An online replay of the Company's conference call, as well as the text of the Company's conference call, will be available on the Investor Relations site approximately 24 hours following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months. For more information, visit www.investors.adtran.com or email at investor.relations@adtran.com.
About ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of ADTRAN, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary and a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions. ADTRAN Holdings is also the largest shareholder of ADVA, a European telecommunications vendor that provides network equipment for data, storage, voice, and video services.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, generally identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will," "may," "could" and similar expressions, which forward-looking statements reflect management's best judgment based on factors currently known. However, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, including: (i) risks and uncertainties related to the continued impact of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus/COVID-19 global pandemic (including variants of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus), including with respect to continued manufacturing and supply chain constraints; (ii) risks and uncertainties related to the completed business combination between the Company, ADTRAN and ADVA, including risks related to regulatory or other limitations imposed following the closing of the business combination on July 15, 2022 and the proposed domination and profit and loss transfer agreement between the Company as the controlling entity, and ADVA as the controlled entity; the ability to successfully integrate the ADTRAN and ADVA businesses; risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to integration efforts following the business combination; the risk that the business combination could have adverse effects on the market price of ADTRAN Holdings' common stock or ADVA's common shares or the ability of the Company, ADTRAN, and ADVA to retain customers, retain or hire key personnel, maintain relationships with their respective suppliers and customers, and on their operating results and businesses generally; the risk that ADTRAN Holdings may be unable to achieve expected synergies or that it may take longer or be more costly than expected to achieve those synergies; the risk of fluctuations in revenue due to lengthy sales and approval processes required by major and other service providers for new products; the risk posed by potential breaches of information systems and cyber-attacks; the risks that ADTRAN, ADVA or ADTRAN Holdings may not be able to effectively compete, including through product improvements and development; and (iii) other risks set forth in ADVA's annual and interim financial reports made publicly available and ADTRAN's and ADTRAN Holdings' public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including ADTRAN's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and ADTRAN Holdings' Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2022. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements included in this press release.
Explanation of Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Set forth in the tables below are reconciliations of operating loss, net loss inclusive of the non-controlling interest, net loss attributable to the Company, and loss per share attributable to the Company, in each case as reported based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), to non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income inclusive of the non-controlling interest, non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to the Company, respectively. Such non-GAAP measures exclude acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments (consisting of intangible amortization of backlog, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations and amortization of inventory fair value adjustments), stock-based compensation expense, amortization of pension actuarial losses, deferred compensation adjustments, certain asset impairments, changes in valuation allowance related to our deferred tax assets, and the tax effect of these adjustments to net income. These measures are used by management in our ongoing planning and annual budgeting processes. Additionally, we believe the presentation of non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income inclusive of the non-controlling interest, non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to the Company, when combined with the presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is beneficial to the overall understanding of ongoing operating performance of the Company.
These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Additionally, our calculation of non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share - basic and diluted, may not be comparable to similar measures calculated by other companies.
Investor Services/Assistance:
Rhonda Lambert/256-963-7450
Investor.relations@adtran.com
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Supplemental Information
Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
(1) Includes intangible amortization of backlog, inventory fair value adjustments, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, and certain one-time transaction expenses of which $25.5 million is included in total cost of revenue, $14.3 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income (loss).
(2) Includes impairment charges related to the abandonment of certain information technology projects due to the business combination.
(3) $1.3 million is included in total cost of revenue, $9.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.7 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income (loss).Includes $8.9 million of incremental stock-based award modification expense related to the business combination.
(4)Less than $0.1 million is included in total cost of revenue, $0.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.1 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income (loss).
(5) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for Employees, all of which is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statement of income (loss).
(6) $5.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income (loss).
(7) $0.1 million is included in total cost of revenue, $1.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.6 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income (loss).
(8) Includes intangible amortization of backlog, inventory fair value adjustments, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, and certain one-time transaction expenses of which $25.5 million is included in total cost of revenue, $17.8 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income (loss).
(9) $1.6 million is included in total cost of revenue, $11.4 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $2.9 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income (loss).Includes $8.9 million of incremental stock-based award modification expense related to the business combination.
(10) Less than $0.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses condensed consolidated statements of income (loss).
(11) $8.0 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income (loss).
(12) $0.4 million is included in total cost of revenue, $3.3 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.8 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income (loss).
(13) $0.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.2 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income (loss).
Supplemental Information
Reconciliation of Net Loss inclusive of Non-Controlling Interest to
Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) inclusive of Non-Controlling Interest
(Unaudited)
and
Reconciliation of Net Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. and Loss per Common Share attributable to
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. - Basic and Diluted to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.
and Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) per Common Share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. - Basic and Diluted
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(1) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in deferred compensation plans offered to certain employees.
(2) Includes amortization of actuarial losses related to the Company's pension plan for employees in certain foreign countries.
