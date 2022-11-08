EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HUGO BOSS AG

HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



08.11.2022 / 08:28 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: HUGO BOSS AG Street: Dieselstraße 12 Postal code: 72555 City: Metzingen

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900LFVU534EBRXD13

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Disclosure issued due to Change In Nature of Holdings

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: HSBC Holdings Plc

City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 02 Nov 2022

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.56 % 5.16 % 5.72 % 70400000 Previous notification 1.27 % 4.50 % 5.77 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A1PHFF7 0 394412 0.00 % 0.56 % Total 394412 0.56 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Custody Rights of Use - Unexercised 3025000 4.30 % Long Call - Listed Option Single Stock 16.12.2022 American 100000 0.14 % Short Put - Option Single Stock 30.09.2024 Up&Out 23.09.2023 /2024 5148 0.01 % Stock Lent - Right to Recall 379800 0.54 % Total 3509948 4.99 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Equity Swap 19.01.2023 Cash Settled 38745 0.06 % Equity Swap 10.02.2023 Cash Settled 13224 0.02 % Equity Swap 28.02.2023 Cash Settled 20000 0.03 % Equity Swap 21.03.2023 Cash Settled 6700 0.01 % Equity Swap 28.04.2023 Cash Settled 38273 0.05 % Equity Swap 20.06.2023 Cash Settled 6883 0.01 % Total 123825 0.18 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) HSBC Holdings Plc % % % HSBC Bank Plc % 5.16 % 5.72 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

07 Nov 2022



