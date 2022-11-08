Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.11.2022
Aktie der Woche: Lithium-Rakete startet durch!
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Semcon Aktiebolag from Nasdaq Stockholm (161/22)

Semcon Aktiebolag has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq
Stockholm. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in Semcon Aktiebolag from Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Short name:   SEMC    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0000379497
----------------------------
Order book ID: 1054    
----------------------------



The last day of trading will be November 22, 2022.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
