Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2022) - Empower Her 101 (EH101) has unveiled their innovative business model that bridges the gap between students pursuing work experience and businesses seeking talented young people for further growth and expansion. The organization's innovative model connects aspiring entrepreneurs from the student community who want to get hands-on training in different aspects of running a business.

The model's focus is to develop students' confidence and skills by introducing various experiences that include internships that center on improving entrepreneurial skills, financial literacy, and professional relationships. They also give students access to connect with organizations in different industries, which helps them identify which industry they would like to focus on in their entrepreneurial journey.



Students can approach Empower Her 101 to access a supportive network of entrepreneurs who can provide them with valuable experiences. Empower Her 101 provides the 'work from home' approach in their scheme, which offers tasks for these organizations and can thus hone their entrepreneurial skills.



EH101 is a not-for-profit networking and mentoring organization that aims to equip women and young girls with tools they need to become successful entrepreneurs and attain financial independence. EH101 regularly plans and executes events like workshops and community events as a platform for young female entrepreneurs to network and gain financial literacy and entrepreneurial skills.

Commenting on the business model, Tamesha Blackwood, the founder of Empower Her 101, said, "This model is a win-win deal for both the entrepreneurs who sign on to mentor these young girls and for the students who end up getting practical work experience in a field of their interest. Female entrepreneurs already face several systemic challenges that handicap them from the get-go. My goal with Empower Her 101 is to provide aspiring women entrepreneurs with access to a community of positive role models that they could look up to and that would watch out for them. With this kind of support, they are free to learn about the basics of building a business in a setting that is free of sexist bias. I believe that we have come a fair way in achieving this goal with this model, which is of great benefit to all the parties involved."

About Empower Her 101

Empower Her 101 is a not-for-profit networking and mentoring organization for women and young girls that was set up with the goal of helping females become their best selves. It provides young women with opportunities to gain first-hand experience in different aspects of running a business while working alongside qualified and experienced professionals.

Media Contact:

Name: Tamesha Blackwood

Email: info@empowerher101.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143463