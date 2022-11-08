

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (DBD):



Earnings: -$49.8 million in Q3 vs. -$2.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.63 in Q3 vs. -$0.03 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Diebold Nixdorf Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$9.0 million or -$0.11 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.24 per share Revenue: $810.4 million in Q3 vs. $958.2 million in the same period last year.



