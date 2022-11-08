Hero Technologies Inc.: Vassar, Michigan, Set to Vote on Cannabis License and Permit Applications for Hero Technologies

Vassar Township Planning Commission Meets Thursday, November 10, 2022

DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2022 / Hero Technologies (OTCQB:HENC); (Twitter: @heroicmindtech), a cannabis company focused on a "seed-to-sale" vertical integration strategy, today announced that the Vassar Township, Michigan, Planning Commission is scheduled to meet at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, to vote on the company's application for a license and permit to grow, process, and sell cannabis in Vassar.

If the Planning Commission approves the company's application without conditions, the company should receive written approval to proceed with its cannabis operations plan within a few days of paying the required permit fees. If the Commission attaches conditions to its approval, the company will have to meet those conditions, as well as pay the permit fees, before receiving written approval to proceed. The company recently entered into a purchase agreement to acquire a 10-acre property in Vassar and expects to close on the property within 30 days of receiving approval.

Hero Technologies' Michigan subsidiary, BlackBox Systems and Technologies LLC, already has statewide pre-qualification approval for Adult (recreational) and Medicinal Use cannabis licenses.

"We eagerly await the decision of the Vassar Planning Commission," said Hero Technologies' CEO Gina Serkasevich. "If our plan unfolds as anticipated, we expect to receive local cannabis license and permit approval and, shortly thereafter, take title to the Vassar property for which we have a purchase agreement in place. After closing on the property, which is already zoned for cannabis, we should be able to quickly start building our cannabis operations in Michigan."

Hero Technologies Inc. is a cannabis company working toward a vertically-integrated business model. The company owns a majority stake in BlackBox Systems and Technologies LLC, an aeroponic cannabis cultivation system that provides optimal growing conditions to enhance photosynthesis and cultivation of large flowering plants, creating increased harvest efficiencies. The company's strategic business plan includes cannabis genetic engineering, farmland for both medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production licenses, distribution licenses, consumer packaging, and retail and dispensary operations that make the company a multi-state operator (MSO).

