St. Petersburg, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2022) - Marketing Mate, a leading provider of workflow automation services for small- to mid-sized businesses, today announced a new initiative to deliver customized workflows to clients, enabling them to avoid the frustration of integrating applications and learning curves associated with software. In making the announcement, founder and CEO James Shockley said the streamlined onboarding service empowers organizations to improve operational efficiencies without hiring programmers or paying for costly CRM and ERP software solutions.





James Shockley, CEO of Marketing Mate

"The days of having to invest considerable time, effort, and capital to deploy customized workflows are over," he stated. "We've engineered Marketing Mate to deliver unmatched value by harnessing existing services such as text messaging, calendaring, and other activities already in place to improve the ability of businesses of all sizes to market, sell, and close more deals."

Founded in early 2022, Marketing Mate specializes in solutions designed to improve operational efficiencies using "smart pipelines", a series of behind-the-scenes workflows which manage a wide spectrum of core business functions. Shockley explained that the cloud-based service automates lead generation, email and text marketing campaigns, customer service, sales funnels and landing pages, and membership and loyalty programs.

"Our customers tell us that our solution is like having a full-time systems and automations manager," he added. "Instead of having a hodgepodge of software programs not designed to work together, Marketing Mate integrates seamlessly with all popular apps and gives everyone within an organization the tools, data, and transparency they need to excel at their jobs."

In addition to simplifying the management of inbound leads, the system's ability to automate messaging ensures a fast response to all forms of customer interactions, a crucial factor in closing sales, Shockley pointed out.

"Studies have found that when prospects are contacted within the first 60-seconds, the odds of converting them into customers increases by several hundred percent," he commented. "Having customized workflows managing the process projections a highly responsive, professional image and ensures customer nurture and remarketing efforts stay on track."

To streamline the internal management of the Market Mate application, clients can access all of the system's functions with a customized dashboard which displays leads as they arrive and until they are converted or stored for ongoing re-marketing purposes.

"Setting up an internal system such as a sales pipeline, a CRM, or a calendaring application to handle a text messaging campaign is a major software development project," Shockley states. "What Marketing Mate does is provide lead management and customer communications systems tailored to the exact needs of the marketer. It essentially serves as a marketing assistant to your whole team."

About Marketing Mate

Based in St. Petersburg, Fla. and serving customers in the U.S. and Canada, Marketing Mate is a leading provider of workflow automation services for streamlining core business operations and automating sales, marketing, and customer service. Using a proprietary "no-code" framework, clients use pre-built templates customized by Marketing Mate to the precise requirements of the user, eliminating the need for expensive and cumbersome CRM and ERP platforms. Leveraging decades of experience in digital marketing and sales management, founder and CEO James Shockley launched Marketing Mate to address the absence of tools and platforms for automating the handling of SMS as a communication choice for businesses.

