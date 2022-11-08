SAMPO PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 8 November 2022 at 2:30 pm
Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Becasse AS)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
___________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Becasse AS
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Björn Wahlroos
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 21016/17/14
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-11-03
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: OTHER
Description: Closing of equity swap
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 800,000 Unit price: 45.0284 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 800,000 Volume weighted average price: 45.0284 EUR
SAMPO PLC
Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Financial Supervisory Authority
The principal media
www.sampo.com