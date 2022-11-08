Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.11.2022
Aktie der Woche: Lithium-Rakete startet durch!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.11.2022 | 13:00
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Broadwind Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

CICERO, Ill., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadwind (NASDAQ: BWEN, or the "Company"), a diversified precision manufacturer of specialized components and solutions serving global markets, today announced results for the third quarter 2022.

THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS
(As compared to the third quarter 2021)

  • Total Revenue of $44.8 million, +11% y/y
  • Total Net Loss of ($1.8) million, or ($0.09) per basic share
  • Total Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $1.9 million, +374% y/y
  • Total Orders of $84.5 million, +99% y/y
  • Total Backlog of $132.2 million, +73% y/y
  • Total Cash and excess availability of $14.8 million

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, Broadwind reported total revenue of $44.8 million, an increase of 11% when compared to the prior year period. The Company reported a net loss of ($1.8) million, or ($0.09) per basic share in the third quarter 2022, compared to a net loss ($2.1) million, or ($0.11) per diluted share, in the third quarter 2021.   The Company reported adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, of $1.9 million in the third quarter 2022, compared to $0.4 million in the prior-year period.

During the third quarter, Broadwind delivered significant year-over-year growth in revenue and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, driven primarily by a combination of accelerating customer demand for gearing and industrial fabrications, together with improved operating leverage and workforce efficiency. Recent efforts to enhance asset optimization, together with enterprise-wide cost management initiatives, resulted in significant margin rate expansion in the third quarter, with gross margin and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin rate each increasing more than 320 basis points year-over-year, respectively.

Total orders and backlog increased to multi-quarter highs during the third quarter 2022. Third quarter orders and backlog increased nearly 100% and 73% year-over-year, respectively, supported by balanced order growth across all reporting segments.   

Within the Heavy Fabrications segment, third quarter revenue increased by 7% from the prior year quarter, as higher demand for our industrial fabrication products, including pressure reducing systems, offset a year-over-year decline in wind tower sections sold. Within the Heavy Fabrications segment non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 140 basis points year-over-year to 4.7% in the third quarter 2022. While domestic onshore wind installation activity remains below historical levels due to elevated raw materials prices and component availability challenges, order activity began to accelerate during the third quarter, with OEM customers securing tower capacity for the remainder of 2022 and into 2023 following the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

Within the Gearing segment, revenue increased by 35% on a year-over-year basis in the third quarter, supported by sustained demand growth across the energy and industrial end-markets.   Gearing segment non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 590 basis points year-over-year to 12.0% in the third quarter 2022.

ORDERS AND BACKLOG

Heavy Fabrications segment orders increased 137% year-over-year driven primarily by increased tower demand, while segment backlog increased 72% versus the prior-year period. Gearing Segment orders increased 34% year-over-year driven primarily by broad-based demand growth across all tracked end-markets, including the energy, industrial and mining markets, while segment backlog increased 66% versus the prior-year period. Industrial Solutions segment orders increased 34% year-over-year driven primarily by diverse project activity, while segment backlog increased 104% versus the prior-year period.

As of September 30, 2022, third quarter orders and backlog were $84.5 million and $132.2 million, respectively; non-wind orders represented nearly 51% of the Company's total backlog.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"Demand conditions improved materially during the third quarter, as both orders and backlog increased to multi-quarter highs," stated Eric Blashford, President and CEO of Broadwind. "Within our Heavy Fabrications segment, orders reached their highest level in more than three years, primarily driven by improved demand for wind towers, while in our Gearing segment, customer activity within the energy and industrials markets increased significantly versus the prior-year period."

"In 2022, we introduced a series of strategic actions designed to expand our available markets, improve asset optimization, reduce fixed overhead and enhance workforce efficiency," continued Blashford. "In combination, these actions drove improved operating leverage during the third quarter, as reflected by a sequential and year-over-year improvement in gross profit, operating income and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA. I am pleased with the progress we've achieved thus far and look forward to building on the positive momentum evident in our business."

"Entering 2023, quoting and backlog levels remain elevated," continued Blashford. "Following a pause in wind order activity during the last two years, we've begun to see indications of a gradual recovery in tower demand across our OEM customer base. Within our gearing business, domestic energy development remains a tailwind for us, as customers rely on our turnkey solutions to support exploration and production activity within the oilfield. Further, we continue to develop new energy transition technologies, such as our modular natural gas pressure reduction systems, which represent significant, incremental revenue opportunities for our business.

"For the fourth quarter 2022, we currently anticipate our non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $0.2 million to $0.5 million, subject to market conditions," concluded Blashford.  

SEGMENT RESULTS

Heavy Fabrications Segment
Broadwind provides large, complex and precision fabrications to customers in a broad range of industrial markets. Key products include wind towers and industrial fabrications, including mining and material handling components and other frames/structures.

Heavy Fabrications segment sales increased by 7% to $30.6 million in the third quarter 2022, as compared to the prior-year period, as non-wind customer demand more than offset a decline in tower sections sold.   The segment reported operating income of $0.4 million in the third quarter 2022, compared to an operating loss of ($0.4) million in the prior year period. Segment non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $1.5 million in the third quarter 2022, as compared to $1.0 million in the prior-year period.

Gearing Segment
Broadwind provides custom gearboxes, loose gearing and heat treat services to a broad set of customers in diverse markets, including oil & gas production, surface and underground mining, wind energy, steel, material handling and other infrastructure markets.

Gearing segment sales increased by 35% to $10.2 million in the third quarter 2022, as compared to the prior year period, due primarily to increased demand across its energy and industrial end-markets, partially offset by lower project-driven wind and steel market activity. The segment reported operating income of $0.6 million in the third quarter 2022, compared to an operating loss of ($0.2) million in the prior year period. The segment reported non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million in the third quarter 2022, versus $0.5 million in the third quarter 2021.  

Industrial Solutions Segment
Broadwind provides supply chain solutions, light fabrication, inventory management, kitting and assembly services, primarily serving the combined cycle natural gas turbine market as well as other clean technology markets.  

Industrial Solutions segment sales declined 5% to $4.0 million in the third quarter 2022, as compared to the prior year period, due primarily to global logistics delays. The segment reported an operating loss of ($0.2) million in the third quarter 2022, consistent with the prior-year period. The segment reported breakeven non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter 2022, also consistent with the prior-year period.

THIRD QUARTER 2022 CONFERENCE CALL

Broadwind will host a conference call today, November 8, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. ET to review the Company's financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's corporate website at https://investors.bwen.com/investors. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Domestic Live:1-877-407-9716
International Live:1-201-493-6779

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through November 15, 2022:

Domestic Replay:1-844-512-2921
International Replay:1-412-317-6671
Conference ID:13733405

ABOUT BROADWIND

Broadwind (NASDAQ: BWEN) is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. With facilities throughout the U.S., our talented team is committed to helping customers maximize performance of their investments—quicker, easier and smarter. Find out more at www.bwen.com

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company provides non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation and other stock payments, restructuring costs, impairment charges and other non-cash gains and losses) as supplemental information regarding the Company's business performance. The Company's management uses this supplemental information when it internally evaluates its performance, reviews financial trends and makes operating and strategic decisions. The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors because it provides investors with a better understanding of the Company's past financial performance and future results, which allows investors to evaluate the Company's performance using the same methodology and information as used by the Company's management. The Company's definition of adjusted EBITDA may be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and/or analysts.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward looking statements"—that is, statements related to future, not past, events—as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that reflect our current expectations regarding our future growth, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance, business prospects and opportunities, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, our management. Forward looking statements include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. We have tried to identify forward looking statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "will," "should," "may," "plan" and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward looking statements.
Our forward-looking statements may include or relate to our beliefs, expectations, plans and/or assumptions with respect to the following, many of which are, and will be, amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic: (i) the impact of global health concerns, including the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic on the economies and financial markets and the demand for our products; (ii) state, local and federal regulatory frameworks affecting the industries in which we compete, including the wind energy industry, and the related extension, continuation or renewal of federal tax incentives and grants and state renewable portfolio standards as well as new or continuing tariffs on steel or other products imported into the United States; (iii) our customer relationships and our substantial dependency on a few significant customers and our efforts to diversify our customer base and sector focus and leverage relationships across business units; (iv) the economic and operational stability of our significant customers and suppliers, including their respective supply chains, and the ability to source alternative suppliers as necessary, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic; (v) our ability to continue to grow our business organically and through acquisitions, and the impairment thereto by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; (vi) the production, sales, collections, customer deposits and revenues generated by new customer orders and our ability to realize the resulting cash flows; (vii) information technology failures, network disruptions, cybersecurity attacks or breaches in data security, including with respect to any remote work arrangements implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; (viii) the sufficiency of our liquidity and alternate sources of funding, if necessary; (ix) our ability to realize revenue from customer orders and backlog; (x) our ability to operate our business efficiently, comply with our debt obligations, manage capital expenditures and costs effectively, and generate cash flow; (xi) the economy, including its stability in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the potential impact it may have on our business, including our customers; (xii) the state of the wind energy market and other energy and industrial markets generally and the impact of competition and economic volatility in those markets; (xiii) the effects of market disruptions and regular market volatility, including fluctuations in the price of oil, gas and other commodities; (xiv) competition from new or existing industry participants including, in particular, increased competition from foreign tower manufacturers; (xv) the effects of the change of administrations in the U.S. federal government; (xvi) our ability to successfully integrate and operate acquired companies and to identify, negotiate and execute future acquisitions; (xvii) the potential loss of tax benefits if we experience an "ownership change" under Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended; (xviii) our ability to utilize various relief options enabled by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act); (xix) the limited trading market for our securities and the volatility of market price for our securities; and (xx) the impact of future sales of our common stock or securities convertible into our common stock on our stock price. These statements are based on information currently available to us and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual growth, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance, business prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements including, but not limited to, those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of our most recently filed Form 10-K and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are under no duty to update any of these statements. You should not consider any list of such factors to be an exhaustive statement of all of the risks, uncertainties or other factors that could cause our current beliefs, expectations, plans and/or assumptions to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results.


BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN THOUSANDS)
(UNAUDITED)

     September 30,  December 31,
      2022   2021 
ASSETS    
CURRENT ASSETS:    
 Cash $1,509  $852 
 Accounts receivable, net  16,916   13,802 
 Employee retention credit receivable -   497 
 Contract assets 3,489   1,136 
 Inventories, net  33,902   33,377 
 Prepaid expenses and other current assets  3,858   2,661 
  Total current assets  59,674   52,325 
LONG-TERM ASSETS:    
 Property and equipment, net  45,497   43,655 
 Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,872   18,029 
 Intangible assets, net  2,902   3,453 
 Other assets  1,119   585 
TOTAL ASSETS $126,064  $118,047 
        
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
CURRENT LIABILITIES:    
 Line of credit and other notes payable $15,629  $6,650 
 Current portion of finance lease obligations  1,967   2,060 
 Current portion of operating lease obligations 1,871   1,775 
 Accounts payable  21,436   16,462 
 Accrued liabilities  4,897   3,654 
 Customer deposits  3,076   12,082 
  Total current liabilities  48,876   42,683 
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:    
 Long-term debt, net of current maturities  8,489   177 
 Long-term finance lease obligations, net of current portion  2,881   2,481 
 Long-term operating lease obligations, net of current portion 17,180   18,405 
 Other  24   167 
  Total long-term liabilities  28,574   21,230 
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES    
        
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:    
 Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued    
 or outstanding  -   - 
 Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 20,944,873    
 and 19,859,650 shares issued as of September 30, 2022 and    
 December 31, 2021, respectively  21   20 
 Treasury stock, at cost, 273,937 shares as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021,    
 respectively (1,842)  (1,842)
 Additional paid-in capital  396,730   395,372 
 Accumulated deficit  (346,295)  (339,416)
  Total stockholders' equity  48,614   54,134 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $126,064  $118,047 
        

  

BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)
(UNAUDITED)

    Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
     2022   2021   2022   2021 
           
           
Revenues $44,843  $40,389  $136,699  $119,608 
Cost of sales  41,095   38,315   128,545   115,054 
Gross profit  3,748   2,074   8,154   4,554 
           
OPERATING EXPENSES:        
Selling, general and administrative  4,085   3,888   12,109   12,623 
Intangible amortization  183   183   550   550 
 Total operating expenses  4,268   4,071   12,659   13,173 
Operating loss  (520)  (1,997)  (4,505)  (8,619)
           
OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME, net:        
Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness -   -   -   9,151 
Interest expense, net  (1,234)  (269)  (2,355)  (816)
Other, net  (4)  185   17   7,322 
 Total other (expense) income, net  (1,238)  (84)  (2,338)  15,657 
           
Net (loss) income before provision for income taxes  (1,758)  (2,081)  (6,843)  7,038 
Provision for income taxes  14   24   36   101 
NET (LOSS) INCOME $(1,772) $(2,105) $(6,879) $6,937 
           
           
NET (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC:        
Net (loss) income $(0.09) $(0.11) $(0.34) $0.38 
           
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC  20,506   19,418   20,156   18,460 
           
NET (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED:        
Net (loss) income $(0.09) $(0.11) $(0.34) $0.36 
           
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED  20,506   19,418   20,156   19,218 
           

 

BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(IN THOUSANDS)
(UNAUDITED)

     Nine Months Ended September 30,
      2022  2021 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:   
 Net (loss) income $(6,879)$6,937 
       
Adjustments to reconcile net cash used in operating activities:   
  Depreciation and amortization expense  4,581  4,758 
  Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness  -  (9,151)
  Deferred income taxes  (13) 19 
  Change in fair value of interest rate swap agreements  (27) 18 
  Stock-based compensation  760  857 
  Allowance for doubtful accounts  (18) (434)
  Common stock issued under defined contribution 401(k) plan  915  870 
  Loss (gain) on disposal of assets  3  (33)
  Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
   Accounts receivable  (3,096) (360)
   Employee retention credit receivable  497  (503)
   Contract assets  (2,353) 763 
   Inventories  (525) 1,848 
   Prepaid expenses and other current assets  (1,200) 689 
   Accounts payable  4,968  (4,321)
   Accrued liabilities  1,271  (2,285)
   Customer deposits  (9,006) (11,139)
   Other non-current assets and liabilities  (149) 644 
Net cash used in operating activities  (10,271) (10,823)
       
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:   
 Purchases of property and equipment  (2,757) (1,369)
 Proceeds from disposals of property and equipment  -  33 
Net cash used in investing activities  (2,757) (1,336)
       
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:   
 Proceeds from line of credit, net  7,966  4,039 
 Payments for deferred financing costs  (470) - 
 Proceeds from long-term debt  8,113  613 
 Payments on long-term debt  (261) (159)
 Principal payments on finance leases  (1,347) (1,197)
 Shares withheld for taxes in connection with issuance of restricted stock  (546) (1,503)
 Proceeds from sale of common stock, net  230  9,329 
Net cash provided by financing activities  13,685  11,122 
       - 
       
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH  657  (1,037)
CASH beginning of the period  852  3,372 
CASH end of the period $1,509 $2,335 
       


BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(IN THOUSANDS)
(UNAUDITED)

   Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
   September 30, September 30,
    2022   2021   2022   2021 
ORDERS:      
 Heavy Fabrications $62,873  $26,539  $110,022  $62,096 
 Gearing  15,523   11,546   38,526   29,325 
 Industrial Solutions  6,061   4,512   14,648   11,831 
 Total orders $84,457  $42,597  $163,196  $103,252 
          
REVENUES:      
 Heavy Fabrications $30,640  $28,675  $93,486  $87,282 
 Gearing  10,190   7,562   30,890   20,315 
 Industrial Solutions  4,020   4,213   13,142   12,357 
 Corporate and Other  (7)  (61)  (819)  (346)
 Total revenues $44,843  $40,389  $136,699  $119,608 
          
OPERATING PROFIT/(LOSS):      
 Heavy Fabrications $372  $(445) $(11) $(1,873)
 Gearing  624   (219)  (73)  (2,090)
 Industrial Solutions  (191)  (108)  (368)  (169)
 Corporate and Other  (1,325)  (1,225)  (4,053)  (4,487)
 Total operating loss $(520) $(1,997) $(4,505) $(8,619)
          
          
          
BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS)
(UNAUDITED)

Consolidated Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2022   2021   2022  2021
Net (Loss) Income  $(1,772) $(2,105) $(6,879) $6,937
Interest Expense   1,234   269   2,355   816
Income Tax Provision   14   24   36   101
Depreciation and Amortization   1,486   1,594   4,581   4,758
Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments   935   619   2,166   1,806
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)  $1,897  $401  $2,259  $14,418
          


Heavy Fabrications Segment Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
   2022   2021   2022  2021
Net (Loss) Income $(231) $(313) $(1,009) $6,629
Interest Expense  651   124   1,246   381
Income Tax (Benefit) Provision  (48)  (68)  (249)  2,124
Depreciation  852   967   2,594   2,903
Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments  226   248   697   731
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $1,450  $958  $3,279  $12,768
         


Gearing Segment Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2022  2021   2022  2021
Net Income (Loss) $581 $(236) $(185) $1,835
Interest Expense  41  13   131   33
Income Tax Provision  1  3   4   10
Depreciation and Amortization  477  464   1,507   1,383
Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments  119  213   397   356
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)$1,219 $457  $1,854  $3,617
         


Industrial Solutions Segment Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
   2022   2021   2022  2021
Net (Loss) Income $(283) $(130) $(540) $684
Interest Expense  81   11   147   43
Income Tax Provision  9   9   20   56
Depreciation and Amortization  97   104   299   315
Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments  48   43   182   146
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $(48) $37  $108  $1,244
         


Corporate and Other Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
   2022   2021   2022   2021 
Net Loss $(1,839) $(1,426) $(5,145) $(2,211)
Interest Expense  461   121   831   359 
Income Tax Provision (Benefit)  52   80   261   (2,089)
Depreciation and Amortization  60   59   181   157 
Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments  542   115   890   573 
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $(724) $(1,051) $(2,982) $(3,211)
                 
 
