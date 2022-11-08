London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2022) - The SheTravel platform introduced by Northcott Global Solutions adds an extra layer of security for female travelers. SheTravel is a women-only network and online web-based forum for female travelers to share information to aid safe travel, wherever their destination may be. It is a hub to read about key risks specific to female travelers and get advice on how to mitigate them.

"Unfortunately, there are still dangers in the world that predominantly affect women, sexual harassment, sexual assault, and drink spiking to name a few. SheTravel is a community where women can exchange safety tips, share their experiences, and talk about risks as they are in real life," explains Florence Gibbons, Senior Account Manager and NGS advocate of SheTravel.

The platform (powered by NGS) offers women a source of reference and education. In addition, promoting the voice and experience of fellow females for users to learn from. NGS provides the necessary support for women (and males) to call the 24hr emergency response team and ask for assistance. SheTravel focussing and pre-travel preparation to avoid clients finding themselves in precarious and distressing situations - having the appropriate NGS response for any situation should it occur.

NGS also works with businesses, offering training sessions and "lunch and learns" where they share specific safety advice prior to travel and operating within risk tolerances. These provide an open and safe conversation where participants are encouraged to ask any and all questions they may have regarding their destination country, such as rules and regulations for women or the country's perception of women in general.

Alongside SheTravel's supportive and active community, and huge knowledge base, NGS works with initiatives to strengthen its cause of keeping women safe and informed. Safe & the City, an app for travelers in London to navigate the city in safety; Splash-Maps provide virtually indestructible Ordnance Survey and world-wide fabric maps so travelers can navigate without relying on technology; Hollaback works with SheTravel to provide training to tackle harassment in all its forms. By working with such initiatives, SheTravel has become a global community with thousands of members across the world who share their knowledge, unique experiences and safety tips.

"Information is our strongest weapon and keeping a record of everything is paramount. By calling up our emergency response team and letting a female know what has happened and telling them where it's happened, we will now have that on file, so we have built a database of incidents. Depending on what the organization that individual works for wants to do, we can mobilize emergency services or look to deploy our own resources to provide support or investigate further. It's essentially NGS' response model duplicated from a female perspective," concludes Florence Gibbons, Senior Account Manager.

Northcott Global Solutions is a leading company in the field of international medical and security risk management. The company recently was in the news for the safe evacuation of almost 4,000 personnel for a wide variety of clients including the likes of the UK government during the Arab Spring and for being the only company on the ground to offer emergency evacuation when Russia invaded Ukraine.

