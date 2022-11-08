Renault Group, one of the largest French multinational automobile group presents its strategy and outlook to institutional investors and financial analysts at its Capital Market Day.

CEO Luca de Meo comments on the Group's results.

Watch video interview and read transcript:

https://www.eurobusinessmedia.com/video/221108_cmd_renault_en/

Topics covered in the interview include:

A new strategic plan

The Revolution plan in the context of CMD

The biggest challenges

Outlook and financial guidance

About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 4 complementary brands Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, the Group has sold 2.7 million vehicles in 2021. It employs nearly 111,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer. Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centred on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group's ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.

Read the press release

https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005615/en/

Contacts:

RENAULT GROUP

PRESS RELATIONS

PRESSE

Frédéric Texier

+33 6 10 78 49 20

frederic.texier@renault.com

Astrid de Latude

+33 6 25 63 22 08

astrid.de-latude@renault.com