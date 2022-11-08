

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO, PAAS) and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO, AEM) announced that Yamana Gold has executed and delivered the arrangement agreement providing for the binding offer dated November 4, 2022. The Yamana Board unanimously recommended that Yamana shareholders vote against the arrangement between Yamana and Gold Fields at the shareholders' meeting.



The Pan American-Agnico agreement will become effective only upon the earlier of: the Gold Fields transaction not being approved at the Yamana meeting; or Gold Fields electing to terminate the Gold Fields Agreement.



