Dienstag, 08.11.2022
Aktie der Woche: Lithium-Rakete startet durch!
WKN: 357818 ISIN: CA98462Y1007 Ticker-Symbol: RNY 
Tradegate
08.11.22
19:20 Uhr
5,082 Euro
+0,207
+4,24 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
YAMANA GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YAMANA GOLD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0465,07719:59
5,0425,08119:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GOLD FIELDS
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED9,800+14,75 %
YAMANA GOLD INC5,082+4,24 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.