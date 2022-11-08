BlueVoyant U.K. Scoops Trio of Awards at 2022 Computing Security Awards

BlueVoyant recognised for its enterprise-focused supply chain defence security solution and incident response capabilities

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant , an industry-leading cyber defence company that combines internal and external cyber security, won a trio of awards at the 2022 Computing Security Awards , solidifying its growing U.K. presence and the effectiveness of its outcomes-based, cloud-native cyber defence platform, BlueVoyant Elements .

BlueVoyant U.K. won the "Incident Response & Investigation Security Service Provider of the Year" award for its continuous work in resolving ongoing cyber threats for clients. Led by Tom Moore, director of digital forensics and incident response at BlueVoyant U.K., the group provides everything from immediate incident response, through a customised forensic investigation and counsel with legal experts, to suggested recommendations on how clients can improve their cyber resilience and incident preparedness.

BlueVoyant U.K. also received the "Enterprise Security Solution of the Year" award for its Terrain: Supply Chain Defense (SCD), which is a cyber risk management solution for suppliers, vendors and other third parties. With the support of BlueVoyant's Risk Operations Centre, SCD helps companies scale the continuous management, identification, and remediation of externally visible critical cyber security vulnerabilities and issues in business' third-party ecosystems.

Finally, BlueVoyant U.K. scooped up the "One to Watch Security - Company" award, recognising the company's significant growth in the U.K., driven by the launch of Elements. BlueVoyant has grown its local employees by more than 230% in the last 16 months, with sales revenues increasing 60% in the last year.

"It's fantastic to be recognised with three Computing Security Awards, all of which reflect our status as the leading cyber security defence platform in the U.K. and Europe," said James Tamblin, vice chairman at BlueVoyant. "These awards recognize BlueVoyant's talented team and our industry-leading technology that is helping improve clients' cyber defence around the globe."

Through its close relationship with Microsoft and Splunk, BlueVoyant is targeting rapid expansion of both its market-leading managed security and professional services throughout the U.K. and Europe. This will be spearheaded by the recent appointments of James McDowell as managing director; Leigh Glasper as director of cyber advisory; Holly Steele as VP of Sales for UK&I; and Moore overseeing digital forensics and incident response.

"These awards are a testament to the BlueVoyant U.K. team's unrivalled knowledge, expertise, and dedication," added McDowell. "BlueVoyant U.K. looks forward to continued high-growth next year and beyond."

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant combines internal and external cyber defence capabilities into an outcomes-based platform called BlueVoyant Elements. Elements is cloud-native and continuously monitors your network, endpoints, attack surface, and supply chain plus the clear, deep, and dark web for vulnerabilities, risks, and threats; and takes action to protect your business, leveraging both machine learning-driven automation and human-led expertise. Elements can be deployed as independent solutions or together as a full-spectrum cyber defence platform. BlueVoyant's approach to cyber defence revolves around three key pillars - technology, telemetry, and talent - that deliver industry-leading cybersecurity to more than 700 clients across the globe.

