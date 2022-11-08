Columbus, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2022) - The Law Office of Troy Doucet and Andy Gerling, Doucet Gerling Co., LPA, based in Columbus, Ohio, has launched the Complete Foreclosure Defense course. Led by foreclosure defense and real estate attorney, Troy Doucet, the online course includes 45 lessons and 20 hours of coursework that aims to educate subscribers needing to protect their property from foreclosure and their assets from bankruptcy. It covers the background of the process, specific tools needed for court proceedings, and video lessons on defenses available in all 50 states.

"You have to know the rules of the game in order to win at it," says Doucet. "With litigation, knowing the law as well as the civil rules of procedure is critical to finding success. We have helped nearly 1,600 clients resolve over $150 million in legal disputes since 2010. In the next five years, we hope to be servicing a broader range of clients in additional practice areas, with a focus on litigation."

Doucet has been focused on helping his clients defend against foreclosure with proven success for over a decade. Several of his cases have set state and U.S. federal precedence. In 2021, Doucet and his business partner, Andy Gerling, published a second edition of the how-to book, 27 Legal Defenses To Foreclosure: How To Beat The Bank in any State. The guide features recommended defensive strategies and checklists that make it easy to understand. Doucet and Gerling also help hotel and office building owners fight against foreclosure with the goal of making deals that allow them to keep their property, or that assist them to exit, all without bankruptcy.

