Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2022) - Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. (CSE: ATHR) (FSE: 2QZ) ("ATHR" or the "Company") is delighted to announce that it has filed a U.S. Provisional Patent Application entitled "MIXED METAL OXIDE CATALYST COMPOSITIONS AND PROCESSES FOR THE PRODUCTION THEREOF".

Modern catalytic converters are often comprised of many chemistries, sometimes in several locations, all working in harmony to clean the exhaust gasses of vehicles. The key components of the catalyst chemistries are precious metals often referred to as Platinum Group Metals (PGMs). PGMs are very effective catalysts but are also exceptionally expensive due to their rarity and processing costs. Aether's catalyst formulation uses zero Platinum Group Metals, instead relying upon cost effective mixed metal oxides to provide the catalytic activity.

Given the cost and supply chain difficulties inherent in the acquisition and processing of PGMs, and the increasing geopolitical risks in the areas that mine them, it's no surprise that when faced with increased loadings of PGMs to meet rising emissions standards, OEMs are actively looking for alternatives.

Taylor Procyk, COO of Aether states "This secures an important piece of Aether's technology and enables us to create strong relationships with parties interested in using Aether's catalyst in the automotive market; potentially accelerating the commercialization process"

Paul Woodward, CEO of Aether commented "This IP comes at an extremely opportune time for us, protecting our technology, as we move towards the collaboration phase of commercialization and allowing us to share more freely with partners."

ABOUT AETHER:

Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc., a clean air company, is focused on providing an order of magnitude cost reduction in automotive catalytic converter catalyst, while meeting, or exceeding government emission standards. Aether is working to quickly advance its technology through rapid screening of new material combinations. While Aether's primary focus has been automotive applications, the company is also developing catalysts to address small motors emissions - a significant contributor to urban air pollution.

