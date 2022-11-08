Hempacco and business partner StickIt Labs will attend the 2022 MJBiz Hemp and CBD Pre-Show Forum at the Westgate Las Vegas Hotel & Casino

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2022) - Hempacco Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ("Hempacco" or the "Company"), a hemp smokables company Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry with hemp cigarettes, smoking paper, and alternatives to nicotine tobacco, and business partner StickIt Labs announce sponsorship in the MJBiz Hemp and CBD Pre-Show Forum in Las Vegas on November 15, 2022.

The pre-show forums will take place at the Westgate Las Vegas Hotel and Casino a day before the MJBiz Conference begins. Tickets for this Pre-Show Forum can be obtained when you register for the MJBiz Conference. Contact Hempacco at (775) 473-1201 for tickets and to RSVP for meetings.

Details of the Hemp and CBD Pre-Show Forum:

Forum Location: Westgate Las Vegas Hotel & Casino

Forum Date: Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Forum Times: 8:30 am - 5:00 pm PST

The Pre-Show Forums will take place one day before the 2022 MJBiz Conference begins

This one-day forum will spotlight CBD, Delta-8 THC, hemp-derived cannabinoids, and low-THC products. The multi-session forum will explain the latest on regulation, formulation, marketing, and retail. Come learn about this growing industry, sample products, and meet our new business partner StickIt Labs, and the Hempacco Management Team.

"We are eager to be sponsors at the MJBiz Hemp and CBD Pre-Show Forum for the first time," commented Sandro Piancone, CEO of Hempacco. "This will be a great opportunity for customers to learn about the latest CBD and hemp products regulations and meet our new partner StickIt Labs," continued Sandro Piancone.

About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s goal is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand.

Hempacco's operating segments include:

Manufacturing of smokables, hemp rolling paper, and cannabinoid sticks Smokable technology development The Real Stuff brand of functional smokables and rolling paper Cheech and Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross

Learn more at www.hempaccoinc.com

Order products at www.realstuffsmokables.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: (i) potential failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations that may impact our products and business; (iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

Or 407-491-4498

HPCO@redchip.com

