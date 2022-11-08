Yokneam Illit, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2022) - Wearable Devices (NASDAQ: WLDS) today announced that management will attend the Q4 Investor Summit at the Sheraton Times Square in New York City on Monday, November 14, 2022. Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer of Wearable Devices Ltd., will give a company presentation at 12:00 p.m. ET and management will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Interested investors can view the presentation live at this link and a replay of the presentation will also be available.

Event:Q4 Investor Summit

Date: November 14, 2022

Presentation: November 14, 2022 at 12:00 P.M. ET

Location: Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, 811 7th Avenue, W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019

Webcast: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3z0ycYPMSUGQrHhHnYdI3w

One-on-one meetings will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. (the "Company"), a growth company developing a non-invasive neural input interface technology in the form of a wrist wearable band for controlling digital devices using subtle finger movements. The Company's vision is to create a world in which the user's hand becomes a universal input device for touchlessly interacting with technology, and we believe that our technology is setting the standard input interface for the Metaverse. Since our technology was introduced to the market, we have been working with both Business-to-Business and Business-to-Consumer customers as part of our push-pull strategy. Combining our own proprietary sensors and Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms into a stylish wristband, our Mudra platform enables users to control digital devices through subtle finger movements and hand gestures, without physical touch or contact. For more information, visit https://www.wearabledevices.co.il/.

Investor Relations:

Walter Frank

IMS Investor Relations

wfrank@imsinvestorrelations.com

(203) 972-9200

About Investor Summit Group

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q4 Investor Summit will take place in-person and virtually, featuring 50+ companies and over 300 institutional, family office, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com

