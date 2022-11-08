Eagan, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2022) - Dynatronics (NASDAQ: DYNT), today announced that John Krier, CEO of Dynatronics, will be attending the Q4 Investor Summit live in NYC at the Sheraton Times Square. Dynatronics is a leading medical device company committed to providing high-quality restorative products designed to accelerate achieving optimal health. During the presentation, Mr. Krier will provide an update on recent business highlights. Attendees are encouraged to request a one-on-one meeting with Dynatronics during the Summit.

Event:Q4 Investor Summit

Date: November 14-15, 2022

Presentation: November 14th at 3:30 P.M. ET

Location: Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, 811 7th Avenue, W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019

Webcast: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YIUdG0_iRTCoqNdz0TcdAQ

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics is a leading medical device company committed to providing high-quality restorative products designed to accelerate achieving optimal health. The Company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products for clinical use in physical therapy, rehabilitation, pain management, and athletic training. Through its distribution channels, Dynatronics markets and sells to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and consumers. The Company's products are marketed under a portfolio of high-quality, well-known industry brands including Bird & Cronin®, Solaris, Hausmann®, Physician's Choice®, and PROTEAM, among others. More information is available at www.dynatronics.com.

