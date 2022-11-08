Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Lithium-Rakete startet durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DUX3 ISIN: SE0009921976 Ticker-Symbol: 98B 
Frankfurt
08.11.22
15:55 Uhr
0,137 Euro
+0,005
+3,80 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NETMORE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NETMORE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
08.11.2022 | 14:05
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Netmore Group AB is removed (555/22)

On May 20, 2022, the shares in Netmore Group AB (the "Company") were given
observation status after Polar Structure AB ("Polar") had disclosed its
intention to make a mandatory bid for the shares in the Company. 

On June 15, 2022, Polar disclosed a mandatory bid to the other shareholders in
the Company. 

On September 22, 2022, Polar disclosed a press release with information on the
final outcome of the mandatory bid. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the
observation status for the shares in Netmore Group AB (NETM B, ISIN code
SE0009921976, order book ID 140998) with immediate effect. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
NETMORE GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.