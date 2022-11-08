Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Netmore Group AB is removed (555/22)

On May 20, 2022, the shares in Netmore Group AB (the "Company") were given observation status after Polar Structure AB ("Polar") had disclosed its intention to make a mandatory bid for the shares in the Company. On June 15, 2022, Polar disclosed a mandatory bid to the other shareholders in the Company. On September 22, 2022, Polar disclosed a press release with information on the final outcome of the mandatory bid. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the observation status for the shares in Netmore Group AB (NETM B, ISIN code SE0009921976, order book ID 140998) with immediate effect. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB