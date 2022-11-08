Sodexo SA: Sodexo, Winner of the 9th Awards for the Feminization of Corporate Management of SBF120 Companies in France

Paris, November 8, 2022

During the ceremony held on November 7 at the French National Assembly, Sodexo received from Mrs. Isabelle Rome, Minister for Gender Equality, Diversity and Equal Opportunities, the award for the most advanced company in terms of feminization of management bodies among the 120 largest French companies.

An award that testifies to:

Sodexo's historic commitment to defending gender equality and promoting women to management and executive positions.

The desire to continue to develop an inclusive culture in the workplace in all countries where the Group operates.

This ranking established by consulting firm Convictions RH enables to determine each year the ranking of large French companies by highlighting their commitment to the feminization of their corporate managing bodies and more broadly in favor of professional equality between women and men in their organizations.

Sophie Bellon, Sodexo's Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer said: "I am delighted and proud to see Sodexo's strong commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion recognized once again. This commitment is at the heart of our business model. Gender equality is both a moral obligation and a performance issue: it is a source of creativity and innovation. This award encourages us to continue to challenge ourselves, and to pursue our efforts and our proactive policy to make further progress, at all levels of the company."

In the 2021 ranking of the feminization of the corporate management in the SBF120 companies, closed at 12/31/2021, Sodexo obtained first place with a score of 91.93/100 with in particular; 39% of women on the Executive Committee (vs. 32% at 12/31/20) and 43% of women in the top 100 (vs. 41% at 12/31/2020).



As of August 31, 2022, women within the Sodexo Group represented:

60% of the board of directors

41% of the management committee

41% of senior executives

44% of all management

56% of all employees

By 2025, the Group aims for 100% of its management teams to respect gender balance in all countries where the Group operates.

Annick de Vanssay, Sodexo's Group Chief Human Resources Officer said: "I am very honored to receive this award on behalf of the Group's 422,000 employees in the 53 countries where we operate. Bearing in mind that in terms of gender balance and diversity, we still have a long way to go, this ranking nevertheless demonstrates that Sodexo is a reference employer in the field of equality between women and men and rewards our numerous actions daily to develop and promote the skills of women in all managing categories at Sodexo. This relates to the management committees but especially the female managers at all levels of the company who will be our leaders tomorrow".

Sodexo has long been recognized for its commitments reflecting its actions in diversity, equity and inclusion and in favor of respect for gender:

In 2021, it was ranked by European Women on Boards Gender Diversity Index Report 6 th on the list of 668 European companies for gender diversity in its governance.

on the list of 668 European companies for gender diversity in its governance. In 2022,

Sodexo also achieved one of the highest scores in the Workplace Pride Global Benchmark in 2022 and won for the 15 th consecutive year the highest score (score of 100) in the annual evaluation of LGBTQ+ workplace equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (Corporate Equality Index).

consecutive year the highest score (score of 100) in the annual evaluation of LGBTQ+ workplace equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (Corporate Equality Index). In the global report measuring Gender Equality in the workplace, Equileap, Sodexo ranks 27th out of 100 global companies.





